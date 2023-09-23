On what channel is the Auburn game today? TV schedule, streaming options and more

The Auburn Tigers travel to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, to face the A&M Aggies. Payton Thorne has managed to take the Tigers to a 3-0 record over the first month of competition and will want to close out with a victory over Jimbo Fisher's Aggies.

The Tigers' toughest encounter yet was the Week 2 match against the California Golden Bears, where Auburn prevailed 14-10.

Thorne needs to avoid interceptions as he threw two in last week's 45-13 victory over Samford. He also recorded 282 yards with one touchdown. Thorne also led the Tigers' running game with 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers could also improve on their third down efficiency, which was at 50% last week, converting seven out of 14 attempts.

The Aggies are 2-1 after losing to Mario Cristobal's Miami in Week 2. Since then, they have dropped in the rankings. They did manage an easy 47-3 victory over LA Monroe in Week 3, but they must defeat the Auburn Tigers if they want to be competitive in this year's SEC.

Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman recorded 337 yards with one touchdown in last week's victory over LA Monroe. The Aggies were very effective at avoiding the Monroe passing game, only surrendering 95 yards to it.

What channel is Auburn vs. Texas A&M on?

You can watch the game through ESPN, or stream it through their app. ESPN is available to be streamed on Sling Orange, Sling Orange + Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Fubo Elite, Vidgo, Spectrum TV Choice, ESPN+ or DirecTV Stream Ultimate.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M start time

The game is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. ET.

Auburn injury report

Linebacker Austin Keys and starting cornerback Keionte Scott will miss the encounter due to injury.

Texas A&M injury report

Right tackle Reuben Fatheree II is set to miss the encounter due to injury. Star wide receiver Evan Stewart, starting center Bryce Foster and freshman tackle Chase Bisontis are set to return to the starting lineup.