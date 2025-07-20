  • home icon
  "Once the game got over we were back in school": Ryan Day gives sneak peek to Ohio State's discipline culture after successful season

By Deepesh Nair
Published Jul 20, 2025 16:46 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

Ryan Day will be heading into his seventh season as a full-time head coach for Ohio State in 2025. He is coming off a successful season after lifting the golden trophy following a brief hiatus of 10 years. This upcoming season, expectations are sky-high, especially to defend the title with a revamped roster.

Day embraces new challenges and claims it is essential to develop coaches and players around him to sustain the winning momentum. The veteran coach was speaking to the Big Play Sports network this week, where he shared insights on his team's progress and journey ahead.

Ryan Day mentioned that his staff is the best in the business and is aware of the needs of the program. Similarly, he shared the culture he fostered over the years. The next day after winning the national championship, the team was back in the facility to prepare for the next season.

He claims that in order to taste prolonged success, it is essential to build a disciple culture within the team.

“When you have somebody like Mick, who's been around for so long, you know, you use his experience as an edge," Day said about his coaching staff development on Friday. [Timestamp 1:00] "You know, he's been around this for so long, and so, you know, you let him do his job, but you try to get feedback along the way on what you see.”
“I think coming off of last season should we've never stopped. I mean, once, once the game got over, we were back in school. We already been in school for a couple weeks. Spring ball was here, took a little break and onto the summer, so it's been a year round thing for us.
"But we also know it's going to be a long run going into this year again. So we've already been through a long season, the new season, the 16 games, and so you know, we're making adaptations to make sure that our guys are ready for the long haul."

Ryan Day will have a new quarterback to start for Ohio State in 2025

After Will Howard's departure to the NFL, Ryan Day will have sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin starting for the team. He had a limited time last year, where he racked up 84 yards and scored a touchdown. This season, he will have a more active role as the starting quarterback and will face the mighty Texas in Week 1.

Steve Sarkisian and Co. are coming off with a chip on their shoulders after the Buckeyes deprived them of the national championship game. It will be Julian Sayin vs. Arch Manning—a clash of two young QBs. Expect Day and the team to have an edge due to home-field advantage and better momentum after the natty win.

