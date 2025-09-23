"One of the best men that I've ever met": Hugh Freeze pays his tribute to Bruce Pearl after Auburn MBB coach announces his retirement

Hugh Freeze's Auburn football is coming off its first defeat of the 2025 season with a 24-17 loss to Oklahoma last weekend, leaving the Tigers at 3-1. Meanwhile, Auburn basketball was shaken on Monday when longtime coach Bruce Pearl announced his retirement after more than a decade with the squad.During his Monday press conference, Freeze offered heartfelt praise for Pearl.“Congratulations to Coach Pearl,” Freeze said. “His record speaks for itself, the Final Fours and SEC titles, his draft picks and NCAA Tournaments. But truthfully, all of that is great, but he’s truly one of the best men that I’ve ever met.“He’s endeared himself to me as a friend and has been there every step of the way. For me, I don’t know that I’ve ever met anyone that makes everybody in the room feel honored like he does.”Pearl led Auburn to its first Final Four in 2019 and was just named co-recipient of the 2025 AP Coach of the Year. He leaves behind a legacy of elevating the program with top recruits and transfer talent.Though stepping down from coaching, Pearl will stay in the Plains as a special assistant to the athletic director, representing the school. His son, Steven Pearl, will now take over as Auburn’s basketball head coach, and Freeze also welcomed the new leader.“But the good thing is, congratulations to his son, Steven, on this great opportunity to step in and start his career as a head coach at a wonderful place like Auburn,” Freeze said.“He’s put in years of investment in getting this program where it is. Happy for Steven, he’s also a good friend. Look forward to developing a deeper relationship with him like I have with his father, Bruce.”Hugh Freeze and Auburn prepare for Texas A&amp;M testHugh Freeze's Auburn will play at No. 9 Texas A&amp;M on Saturday. In his Monday press conference, Freeze praised the Aggies as an “excellent” program that will challenge Auburn’s secondary.Freeze also provided an update on defensive back Jay Crawford, the school's lone injury concern, who is managing a knee issue.&quot;Jay Crawford is the one that is kind of, we’ll see,” Freeze said (via Montgomery Advertiser). “Monday is a total walk-through, so it’s hard to judge anything about how he really felt today.”The Aggies are 3-0 this season and are coming off a 41-40 win over Notre Dame on Sept. 13.