"One of the best players I've seen": Joel Klatt has high praise for Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith following championship game performance

Jeremiah Smith proved he is a generational player with his performance for Ohio State in his freshman season. The wide receiver played a crucial role in the Buckeyes' run to win the College Football Playoff national championship, recording over 1300 receiving yards.

Following his performance in the national championship game against Notre Dame, Joel Klatt has much praise for the young wide receiver. He caught a crucial long pass on third down late in the game, which brought the Buckeyes out of danger and ensured the extension of the lead by a field goal.

“Jeremiah Smith is one of the best players I've seen in a long time,” Klatt said. “It's hard to say that about a wide receiver because a wide receiver can go missing for large sections of the game. And I know that's a frustration for fans, but you're sitting there and it's like, ‘Where has he been the entire second half?'"

“And then when they needed him most, it’s third-and-long, they’ve got to have a conversion, it’s a one-possession game, things are looking — I don’t want to say dire — but it’s like, things are looking interesting for the first time,” Klatt added.

Smith ended the 2024 college football season with 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. His outstanding performance in the championship is a testament to the immense talent he possesses and what should be expected of him in Columbus next season.

Joel Klatt is amazed at the level of trust Jeremiah Smith has commanded

Notre Dame was roaring back into the game at the time Jeremiah Smith came to the rescue with the crucial catch. He was located by Will Howard for a 56-yard pass that took them to the red zone from out of nowhere.

The late-game catch on Monday night exemplified the immense level of trust his coaches and teammates have in him. This was not overlooked by Joel Klatt in his analysis of the game.

“They dial up just a straight-go ball to Jeremiah Smith,” Klatt said. “Do you know the faith you have to have to throw it to a true freshman on just a go-ball? That is wild. And it just speaks to the level of play that that guy brings to the table. He is special, and that was a great throw by Will Howard.”

That moment in the championship game serves as a testament to his ability to rise to the occasion when the stakes are at their highest. He has undoubtedly established himself as a valuable asset in Columbus.

