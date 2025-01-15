"One day he’s gonna realize how lame that watch flash thing he does is": Fans disapprove Shedeur Sanders' courtside moment at Nuggets vs. Mavericks 

Fans were not impressed with Coach Prime's QB son Shedeur Sanders' moment during the recent Denver Nuggets versus Dallas Mavericks NBA game. The Colorado Buffaloes QB has to also prepare for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft where he is projected to be the No.1 overall pick.

During the high-octane showdown between the Nuggets and Mavericks, the camera panned towards Shedeur Sanders who was enjoying the game from his seat. When he realized he was on the jumbotron, the quarterback hit his iconic 'Watch Flex' pose at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan commented:

"One day he's gonna realize how lame that watch flash thing is."

Another fan said:

"He shows up and the Mavs get blown out. Do not sign him."

One fan does not want Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys to draft Shedeur Sanders in April:

"Keep him far far away."

A fan added:

"Does he think anyone gives a f**k about his watch?"

One fan was not shy about letting his feelings about Shedeur be known:

"God I hate that mf."

One fan believes the Cowboys will not part ways with quarterback Dak Prescott so Shedeur should stop trying to become a Dallas favorite:

"Dak has no trade clause in his contract so stop trying."

Jason Whitlock is not confident about Cowboys' future if they draft Shedeur Sanders

Recently, the rumor mill was churning about him being possibly drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in April.

However, analyst Jason Whitlock is not confident that Shedeur will add value to the team. On his podcast on Tuesday, Whitlock said that if the NFC East franchise drafts the QB, it will harm their potential for success.

"If you remember, Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones originally built the first Cowboys dynasty, or the only Cowboys dynasty, with the Herschel Walker trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Maybe they're about to do the revcrse and destroy their franchise by overvaluing Shedeur Sanders," Whitlock said.

(from 19:41 mark onwards)

In his final season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Shedeur Sanders helped them to a 9-4 campaign and their first playoff appearance since 2020. However, they could not emerge victorious in the Alamo Bowl against the BYU Cougars.

The quarterback tallied 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns passing and was honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. It will be interesting to see which team decides to pick up the Colorado QB in the draft.

Do you think the Dallas Cowboys should look to draft Shedeur Sanders? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback