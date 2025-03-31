"One of the most intriguing guys": NFL assistant GM dismisses concerns surrounding Jalen Milroe ahead of the 2025 NFL draft

Alabama's Jalen Milroe is one of the quarterbacks with the most polarizing stock as the 2025 NFL draft approaches. Due to his superb running ability and probably some level of inconsistency in his college career, there are doubts in some quarters on his probability of thriving in the NFL.

However, Milroe is greatly admired for some of his abilities in certain quarters of the NFL scouting community. The quarterback has caught the attention of NFL personnel, with Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reporting Sunday that one assistant GM spoke highly of his potential.

“He’s one of the most intriguing guys in the entire draft,” an anonymous NFL assistant GM told Schultz. “There’s a narrative that he’s just a running quarterback, but that’s way off.

“…His deep ball can be a major weapon at the next level. I’ve watched him a lot — he’s very capable in the pocket and carves up zone defenses well. There’s a lot to work with, and I like the kid.”

Jalen Milroe made his dual-threat ability more evident under Kalen DeBoer in the 2024 college football season. He finished the season with 2,844 passing yards and 16 touchdowns while also recording 726 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. His mobility can make him a successful quarterback in the league.

Kalen DeBoer defends Jalen Milroe amid doubts on passing ability

As he did throughout the 2024 college football season, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer has once again come out to defend Jalen Milroe. Speaking with NFL Network insiders Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, he argued that Milroe’s pro day performance further validated his potential as a player.

“It continues to be more of the same,” DeBoer said Monday. "Ball comes off his hand really well, and I thought he threw with good accuracy. He can throw to all levels of the field.

“The running piece, I think, speaks for itself. So much that he’s shown on film over the last couple years. He’s not just running to guys; he’s running through and by them.

“So, that really didn’t surprise me as far as how he ran, but the other stuff is just more verification. Elements and some things under center. Stuff that maybe you didn’t get a chance to see as much of, but he looked pretty comfortable.”

Apart from the pro day performance, Milroe also significantly boosted his NFL draft stock with his performance at the recent scouting combine. He showcased his powerful throwing arm during passing drills and also impressed NFL personnel with his other characteristics.

