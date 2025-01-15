"One of the most remarkable stories": Paul Finebaum commends Notre Dame's route to the national championship game after NIU upset

Notre Dame is set to face Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Fighting Irish saw off Indiana, Georgia and Penn State in the playoffs to get the chance to play for the national title.

Marcus Freeman and his team’s appearance in the national title game has been a fairytale. They suffered one of the biggest upsets in their history at the hands of Northern Illinois in Week 2 of the regular season. The Northern Illinois Huskies secured a 16-14 victory over the Fighting Irish at the Notre Dame Stadium.

However, Notre Dame was able to bounce back and get right on track after that. The team went undefeated all the way to the national championship game. Paul Fineabum spoke about the Fighting Irish in his appearance on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning podcast

“I just think Notre Dame managing to come all the way back is one of the most remarkable stories that I have seen in college football,” Finebaum said. "Because on the second weekend of the year when they lost to NIU, I think you had to think that this team had no chance of making it to the playoff and certainly the final game.”

Paul Finebaum praises Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman

Paul Finebaum explained that Marcus Freeman's unique appeal at Notre Dame was due to his dynamic personality. As a vibrant and charismatic young coach, he had fostered a connection, drawing both players and fans to rally around him and the program.

“I think the approach can be replicated, but in the small time I’ve been around him I have rarely if ever seen a more charismatic, engaging personality for today’s players," Finebaum said. "He comes off young and enthusiastic and locked into what they do."

The analyst also spoke about Freeman's attitude, while possibly referring to a controversial call in the Orange bowl and said:

“ He got a terrible call late in the game and instead of going angry, he just smiled. I don’t know what that means to an official but I guarantee you curry favor a lot more just smiling and laughing it off than getting in their face and scowling.”

Freeman now has Ohio State to overcome to become a national championship-wining coach in just his third season. Every coach who has secured a national championship for the Fighting Irish—except for the legendary Knute Rockne—achieved this milestone during their third season. Therefore, history is on Freeman's side ahead of the game.

