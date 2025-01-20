“One school can’t spend $30 million”: Nick Saban makes his stance clear on competitive balance in CFB

ESPN College GameDay analyst Nick Saban has raised some concerns about the unsustainable college football model in regards to NIL. A few hours before the national title game between Ohio State and Notre Dame on Monday, the legendary former coach raised questions about the disparity between the biggest programs and those with fewer resources.

"The people out there need to know this model is unsustainable," Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. "It's not good for players. I mean, people in Congress, I don't care who has to get off their b*tt and do something. Players need to get compensated, no doubt.

"But it has to be done in some kind of way — have competitive balance — that every school has the same thing. One school can't spend $30 million for players while another school's spending $3 million."

The NIL deals for college athletes have been getting more lucrative with each passing year. Only a few weeks ago, Carson Beck signed a one-year, $4 million deal to part ways with Georgia and join the Miami Hurricanes for the 2025 season.

Last month, Duke quarterback Darian Mensah inked the largest known NIL deal in college football history when he signed a two-year, $8 million agreement with the Blue Devils.

Even Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was offered an $8 million NIL deal by an unnamed school, but he reportedly turned it down to declare for the 2025 NFL draft.

Nick Saban's comments about the value of NIL deals highlight the issues some programs with a lack of resources will face in the coming years.

Nick Saban has advice for Chip Kelly ahead of 2025 national title game

While Nick Saban addressed some of the problems around the NIL deals for college athletes, he also gave Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly some advice ahead of the national title game against Notre Dame. Saban urged the Buckeyes to give wideout Jeremiah Smith more of the ball to have a better chance at winning the game.

"I don’t think there’s any question if you’re the offensive coordinator—and I think Chip Kelly is one of the best play callers," Saban said. "But you’re going to have plays designed, especially early in the game, to get the ball in his (Jeremiah Smith’s) hands. Whether they’ve got to motion him over to the slot, throw him a screen pass, a slide or boot, whatever it is, to get the ball in his hands.”

Smith has racked up 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns on 71 receptions this season. He has also rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

