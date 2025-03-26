"One more time": Will Howard makes an exciting return to Ohio State at the Buckeyes' pro day

Will Howard and several other Ohio State stars, including tailback Quinshon Judkins and Emeka Egbuka, gathered for the Buckeyes' pro day on Wednesday. Before they hit the field to audition in front of scores of professional scouts, some members of the team gave fans a look inside what it's like to take part in the event.

Howard, who joined a select number of Ohio State passers to win a national championship, made a video for the football team's X account.

"We're here at pro day 2025, man, excited to be back with the gang," Howard said. "Turn up, man. One more time."

Judkins also had some words for the Buckeyes faithful.

"Excited to be back with the boys, man," Judkins said. "We putting on a show today. We looking forward to seeing all the guys compete. Go Bucks."

Howard, who went 17 for 21 for 231 yards and two touchdowns to win the natty against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, capped his lone season under center in Columbus.

Ohio State QB Will Howard confident after pro day

Will Howard spoke to the media after his pro day performance, flashing a good bit of confidence as he awaits his professional destination in next month's 2025 NFL draft.

"I think I showed I can throw the ball at every level," Howard said. "I feel like my leadership, my intelligence and arm strength (stand out). I believe in myself. That's not a knock to any other quarterback in this draft. I think I'm the best, and if you don't feel like you're the best to come out this year, then why are you doing this?

"I feel like I have what it takes to be a QB1 in the NFL, and whatever franchise takes me is not going to regret it."

Howard operated Ohio State's offense well after transferring from Kansas State last off-season. He also considered Miami and USC but felt he could accomplish something special with Ryan Day coaching him.

“This extra year, especially coming to a place like this, I looked at it like my ultimate goal was to be a starting quarterback in the NFL,” Howard said.

Impressively enough, Howard completed 64 of 67 throws on Wednesday, solidifying his draft stock.

