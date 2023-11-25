The Minnesota-Wisconsin rivalry got a new leaf as OnlyFans model Allie Rae jumped into the debate. The Gophers take on the Badgers in the last game of their season with a Bowl place on the line for them. And Rae feels that Minnesota might just be able to pull it off.

In a recent interview, Rae expressed her rage towards Luke Fickell and the Wisconsin football program. And while she was at it, she also listed major losses to the Wisconsin sports scene in recent times, and they weren't just limited to college football or football in general. The OnlyFans model made it clear that she doesn't like Wisconsin at all.

Here is what OnlyFans star Allie Rae said about the Wisconsin Badgers and the state of sports in the state as the clash with the Minnesota Golden Gophers approaches.

“Wisconsin sucks, period. I’m 100 percent a hater. They have been arrogant for so long, but they have been put in their place the last couple [of] years. We’ve had the axe for the last two years, Packers lost Rodgers, Badgers hockey has been terrible for so long (they are doing well this year though) – so it’s been fun to see them be brought down a notch,” Rae told David Hookstead in an interview for OutKick.

Nebraska Wisconsin Football: Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell walks back to the sideline after a timeout during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Nebraska, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

Rae has spent many years in Minnesota and is an ardent Golden Gophers fan. She hoped that the team would register another win against their bitter rivals and retain Paul Bunyan’s Axe trophy. If the Badgers lose, it will be their third straight loss in the rivalry game. How has their season been coming into the game?

Wisconsin and Minnesota: The current state of affairs

Both the Badgers and the Golden Gophers have struggled so far this season. While the Badgers are bowl-eligible already with six wins so far, Minnesota will need a win against them to get a .500 record. And the struggle can be seen through their QB numbers.

Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis has thrown for just 1,671 passing yards and has 13 passing touchdowns. But he also has thrown eight picks so far. The Badgers QB Tanner Mordecai has 1,542 passing yards and four passing touchdowns with three picks so far.

Can Minnesota make it three in a row in the rivalry game as Allie Rae wants?