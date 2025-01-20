"Open the roof": CFB fans go wild as Atlanta chills with freezing cold hours before CFP national championship

College football fans are calling for the roof to be opened at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta ahead of the national championship game on Monday. The College Football Playoff final between Ohio State and Notre Dame will take place at the stadium, with kick-off set at 7:30 p.m. ET.

A cold front is going through Atlanta right now, as it was 16 degrees on the morning of the title showdown. However, the stadium has a retractable roof, meaning it will be closed so the conditions will be good for both teams.

On Monday morning, Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger sounded the alarm bells about the situation with a post on X:

Fans hoped the roof would be open so the cold would impact the game.

"Open the roof!" a fan wrote.

"It’s warm outside….open the roof!! People paid good money for this game!!" a fan wrote.

Some college football fans think the cold in Atlanta won't matter, as the game will be indoors in a controlled environment.

"So what? It's warm inside. They probably drive the player bus straight in there. What weather?" a fan added.

"And they’ve gotta play inside! 😢," a comment read.

"Remember when everyone complained so much when the NBA All star weekend was hosted in Indy because it was 'cold,'" a fan wrote.

"Talk shows this morning will debate who has the advantage of playing in a dome while it’s cold outside. Probably Ohio St since they did it last week," a fan added.

Some fans want the roof to be open to see how both teams will fare in chilly weather, although they did play at home in the cold in the first round of the playoffs.

"football weather," a fan added.

The national championship game between Notre Dame and Ohio State will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the game being televised on ESPN.

Who's favored to win the national championship?

The Ohio State Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites to defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the national championship game. The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

Ohio State is looking to win its first national title since 2014, when the playoff expanded from two to four teams, as the Buckeyes can win the first championship with the playoff being expanded from four to 12 teams this year.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, won the title in 2012, but it was vacated by the NCAA.

