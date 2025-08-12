"Oregon is an absolute mess right now": CFB fans react as former 5-star recruit Jurrion Dickey gets suspended from Dan Lanning's team

On Monday, Max Torres of ScoopDuck On3 surprised Oregon fans by reporting that wide receiver Jurrion Dickey has been suspended from the program. The former five-star recruit was reportedly involved in multiple altercations with teammates and disputes with coaches, which led to the decision.Torres later clarified that the suspension is intended as a temporary measure.The announcement quickly became a hot topic, as many expected Dickey to have a breakout 2025 season. He was the No. 28 prospect in the nation and No. 2 wide receiver in the 2022 class(according to On3).The update came shortly after another setback for Oregon on Monday, as true freshman safety Trey McNutt suffered a broken right leg during fall camp. He was the No. 2 safety in the 2025 class and was considered one of Rivals’ “instant impact” signees.Fans reacted strongly to the back-to-back blows.&quot;Oregon is an absolute mess right now,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Oregon falling apart! No nattys!,&quot; one said.&quot;Trouble in Eugene?,&quot; a person said.&quot;Lanning can’t control a locker room shocker, must be why he’s a transfer portal demon,&quot; a fan added.According to Torres, Oregon’s goal is for Dickey to address certain issues so he can eventually rejoin the team.Some fans also offered encouragement for the wide receiver.&quot;When Jurrion Dickey came to Oregon I repeatedly said that I wouldn't count on anything from him unless I saw him in pads on the field that day.There was a reason for that. I hope he figures it out. His talent is immense,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Bummer about Jurrion Dickey. It’s not a question of talent or coaching. Hopefully he can figure out whatever is preventing him from reaching his potential, and that his future still includes Oregon,&quot; one added.Oregon is set to open its 2025 season on Aug. 30 at home against Montana State.Contradictions emerge in Jurrion Dickey’s team relationship after suspensionAfter a 13-1 season in 2024, Oregon entered the 2025 season ranked No. 7 in the preseason AP Top 25, and players like Jurrion Dickey were seen as key contributors to their national title push.Following Dickey’s suspension on Monday, The Daily Emerald reported that he has allegedly struggled with strained relationships with both teammates and staff during his time in the football program. This slightly stands in contrast to his statement about brotherhood at Oregon media day.&quot;I feel like our brotherhood is really big,&quot; Dickey said. &quot;I feel this is gonna take us to a different opportunity, cuz we want something different than just an individual thing. We want it more all together.&quot;We already seen when we predicted the highest. So we just want to just battle day by day, take it day by day, just focus on that. And then truly our brotherhood is going to take a step.&quot;Over his two seasons in Eugene, Dickey recorded just two receptions for 14 yards