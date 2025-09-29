“Oregon is the Bear Grylls of college football”: CFB insider drops verdict on Dan Lanning's program after commanding win over Penn State

Dan Lanning’s Oregon edged out James Franklin’s Penn State in a 30-24 double-overtime win on Saturday. The win vaulted the Ducks to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, their highest spot since spending two months at No. 1 during the 2024 season.Riding that momentum, college football analyst JD Pickell was full of praise for Lanning and his program.“I just cannot speak enough to the wiring of this organ football team because of the talent now,&quot; Pickell said. “In case we weren't all lined up before we should be now. It's real deal good enough to compete with anybody in college football like traded blows with Penn State.“Oregon is the Bear Grylls of college football. I can drop them anywhere in the country and they'll be more than fine not just to survive, they'll thrive like if it's a game where ‘we gotta win the trenches and just find a way to win ugly.”'Saturday's game proved why both school’s defenses rank among the nation’s best, but Oregon stood out by keeping Penn State from generating explosive plays.With a promising young quarterback like Dante Moore leading the offense, the Ducks seem well-positioned for another potential undefeated run heading into the postseason, and Pickell believes in the school's potential.“Oregon has everything you need to win at the highest level in college football right now,” Pickell said. “I know Oregon fans talking about what next year could be with some of these younger guys get more experience. I don't need to wait on this team. I think they're ready right now.”Oregon's Week 5 performance earns praise from Penn State HC James FranklinPenn State went into its Week 5 matchup with Oregon holding a 3-2 advantage in the series, but the Ducks’ win brought the all-time record to 3-3. The win also gave Dan Lanning back-to-back triumphs over James Franklin, following Oregon’s 45-37 win in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game.After Saturday’s overtime loss, Franklin was quick to acknowledge Oregon’s performance.“First of all, obviously, you’ve got to give Oregon a ton of credit,” Franklin said (via SI). “Came in here in a very difficult environment and made plays when they had to. So, hats off. Gotta give them their due.“We weren’t able to get anything going early in the game on offense. (Ducks) were all able to stay on schedule.”Lanning's squad will now head back to Autzen Stadium for an Oct. 11 game against No. 8 Indiana.