  • home icon
  • College Football
  • “Oregon is the Bear Grylls of college football”: CFB insider drops verdict on Dan Lanning's program after commanding win over Penn State

“Oregon is the Bear Grylls of college football”: CFB insider drops verdict on Dan Lanning's program after commanding win over Penn State

By Maliha
Modified Sep 29, 2025 05:59 GMT
Dan Lanning and Bear Grylls (Credit-Instagram/beargrylls; getty)
Dan Lanning and Bear Grylls (Credit-Instagram/beargrylls; getty)

Dan Lanning’s Oregon edged out James Franklin’s Penn State in a 30-24 double-overtime win on Saturday. The win vaulted the Ducks to No. 2 in the AP Top 25, their highest spot since spending two months at No. 1 during the 2024 season.

Ad

Riding that momentum, college football analyst JD Pickell was full of praise for Lanning and his program.

“I just cannot speak enough to the wiring of this organ football team because of the talent now," Pickell said. “In case we weren't all lined up before we should be now. It's real deal good enough to compete with anybody in college football like traded blows with Penn State.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Oregon is the Bear Grylls of college football. I can drop them anywhere in the country and they'll be more than fine not just to survive, they'll thrive like if it's a game where ‘we gotta win the trenches and just find a way to win ugly.”'
Ad

Saturday's game proved why both school’s defenses rank among the nation’s best, but Oregon stood out by keeping Penn State from generating explosive plays.

With a promising young quarterback like Dante Moore leading the offense, the Ducks seem well-positioned for another potential undefeated run heading into the postseason, and Pickell believes in the school's potential.

“Oregon has everything you need to win at the highest level in college football right now,” Pickell said. “I know Oregon fans talking about what next year could be with some of these younger guys get more experience. I don't need to wait on this team. I think they're ready right now.”
Ad

Oregon's Week 5 performance earns praise from Penn State HC James Franklin

Penn State went into its Week 5 matchup with Oregon holding a 3-2 advantage in the series, but the Ducks’ win brought the all-time record to 3-3. The win also gave Dan Lanning back-to-back triumphs over James Franklin, following Oregon’s 45-37 win in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game.

After Saturday’s overtime loss, Franklin was quick to acknowledge Oregon’s performance.

Ad
“First of all, obviously, you’ve got to give Oregon a ton of credit,” Franklin said (via SI). “Came in here in a very difficult environment and made plays when they had to. So, hats off. Gotta give them their due.
“We weren’t able to get anything going early in the game on offense. (Ducks) were all able to stay on schedule.”

Lanning's squad will now head back to Autzen Stadium for an Oct. 11 game against No. 8 Indiana.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications