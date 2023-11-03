Oregon Ducks 2024 Schedule: Full list of Big Ten opponents and rivalry outlook explored

The Oregon Ducks are ranked sixth in the nation in the initial College Football Playoff rankings. While they are currently on the outside looking in, the Ducks still have an outside chance to reach the postseason for the second time, and first since the inaugural season of 2014. They will, however, need help to remain one of the final four teams standing.

The Ducks, however, will be one of four Pac-12 teams, along with the UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans and Washington Huskies, that will join the Big Ten. The 2024 conference football schedule for each of the 18 teams was recently released. Take a look at who the Ducks will face in their first season in the conference below.

Oregon Ducks' 2024 Big Ten schedule

The Oregon Ducks will begin the 2024 season with four non-conference games before kicking off their Big Ten schedule by visiting a familiar former Pac-12 foe in the UCLA Bruins in Week 5. They will get their first taste of their new Big Ten rivals the following week as they host the Michigan State Spartans. Oregon will follow that up with a home game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

They will make their first trip to the Midwest as a member of the Big Ten in Week 8 as they visit the Purdue Boilermakers. The Ducks will then return home as they host the Illinois Fighting Illini. They will follow that up by visiting the Michigan Wolverines before hosting the Maryland Terrapins. They will visit the Wisconsin Badgers in Week 12 before entering their bye week.

There has been speculation, however, that the week could be reserved for their intrastate rivalry matchup with the Oregon State Beavers. There is also speculation that one of their non-conference opponents could be replaced with the Beavers. Their regular season will conclude as they host the Washington Huskies.

What has Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning said about conference realignment?

Dan Lanning was asked about conference realignment during training camp. The Oregon Ducks coach responded:

"I think first of all, our players are really excited about that. I think it’s an exciting opportunity for us. We talk about what are we looking for at this university and the way that we recruit on a national level in multiple time zones, playing against the best. That’s something our guys were really, really excited about.

"Obviously, it’s not really our focus right now. We got an entire season to play. This is about 2023 season. It’s what we want to attack but I think that creates a unique student athlete experience for our guys to move forward and and certainly sets us up.

"I really appreciate Rob [Mullens] and the administration, all the people at the top who did a great job looking out for the future of Oregon. I think that really protects us." [h/t Ducks Wire]