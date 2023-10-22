Oregon football cheerleaders walk down memory lane, showcasing Ducks' sensational uniforms from the past [PHOTOS]

The Oregon football cheerleaders are one of the most known cheerleading squads in college football. They are often referred to as ‘Ambassadors of the University of Oregon.’ The dedicated cheerleading team recently participated in an Instagram throwback trend, posting shots of their costumes over the years.

The Oregon Ducks are enjoying a strong season in 2023, placed No. 9 in the AP Poll with a 6-1 record. The team is powered by exceptional players like quarterback Bo Nix, running back Bucky Irving, and wide receiver Troy Franklin, to name a few.

The current cheerleading squad wears a green ensemble prepared by Nike. However, their journey started with costume experiments ranging from white co-ord sets to varied colors, leading them to their breathtaking green costume.

Here are a few photos from the Instagram post to honor one of the top cheerleading squads in college over the years.

Oregon football cheerleaders through the 2023 college football season

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are 3-1 and third in the Pac-12 behind the Washington Huskies and USC Trojans. But with the Oregon football cheerleaders, who are always dazzling in their terrific uniforms, behind them, the Ducks will aim for a College Football Playoff spot.

The Ducks are known for their vivid uniforms and experiments over the years. In their 81-7 win over the Portland State Vikings during the first week of 2023, the Oregon football cheerleaders appeared in a flashy yellow ensemble with black accents.

This transitioned into an all-white look with a touch of green as the Ducks emerged victorious over Texas Tech in Week 2. Moving ahead, they changed from all-white to their green throwback uniforms against the Washington State Cougars.

The Week 4 clash against Colorado saw the cheerleading squad move to color-changing Vapor Edge KF Dunks to beat the heat.

Moreover, their journey with the experiments continued, featuring a green helmet, yellow wings, white jersey and green pants as the Ducks faced Stanford Cardinal in Week 5.

The uniforms with various colors and materials are always spot-on and a treat to fans. The Oregon football cheerleaders squad for the Ducks has always been ready to make a style statement.