Oregon Football Injury Report vs Washington in Pac-12 Championship Game 2023 feat. Noah Whittington and more

The Oregon Ducks has a chance to win the Pac-12 Championship as they take on the Washington Huskies on Friday night. However, the injury report shows some key players will have their status up in the air.

This is going to be a great game, and, hopefully, players on the injury report can compete in this regular season rematch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Oregon Football Injury Report ahead of 2023 Pac-12 Championship Game 2023

Just like every game, injuries are going to play an important factor in how the game winds up.

There are a handful of significant players that had their names pop up on the injury report, so let's take a look at some of the key contributors and what their status is against the Washington Huskies.

Noah Whittington

Junior running back Noah Whittington has been out since Sept. 23 when he left the game against the Colorado Buffaloes with a foot injury.

They have been hoping for Whittington to heal up and potentially return, but that does not seem in the cards for this game. That's because there has not been even a slight hint that a return could happen, let alone less than 12 hours before kickoff.

Whittington has 20 rushing attempts for 146 yards (7.3 yards per carry) with a pair of rushing touchdowns as well as 10 receptions for 78 yards (7.8 yards per catch) this season.

Gary Bryant Jr.

Sophomore wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. missed the Oregon State game last week due to a leg injury, but on Monday, Dan Lanning provided a bit of positive news about Bryant's ability to be on the field:

"He's out there and getting better. I think we'll be in good shape to have him this weekend." H/t Ducks Wire

All signs seem to be pointing at Bryant being activated for this game, as he's listed as probable. He has been one of the top receivers for the program this year, with 26 catches for 380 yards (14.6 yards per reception) and three touchdowns.

Jahlil Florence

Sophomore defensive back Jahlil Florence has been one of the top members of the secondary for the Oregon Ducks this season. He was on crutches for the Oregon State game last week, and his status seems to be up in the air.

Lanning was a bit vague when asked about the secondary heading into Friday's Pac-12 Championship Game.

"I'm expecting us to have some of those guys back. We'll have to wait and see as the week progresses. That's kind of the way it goes at this point."

Florence has been a good defender, as he has 27 total tackles (21 solo, six assisted) with 1.0 sacks, one interception and a pass deflection.