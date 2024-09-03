Oregon football tickets for Week 2: Where to buy, game details, location and more

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will host the unranked Boise State Broncos this weekend at Autzen Stadium. The game will be held on Saturday and will kick off at 10 pm ET (7 pm local time).

This game is one for Ducks fans not to miss, but how can they get tickets for this game if they do not have them yet?

Where to buy Oregon football tickets for the Boise State game?

Fans can buy tickets for this game through online ticket sites, such as Ticketmaster. As of writing, there are several tickets available for fans to purchase.

The cheapest pair of tickets is available in Section 26 and costs $39 each. This will place fans in the corner of the south side endzone. In comparison, the most costly tickets for two people are in Section 9, costing $385 each. Seats in this area will place fans near the 30-yard line.

How to watch Oregon vs. Boise State?

The game between the Oregon Ducks and the Boise State Broncos will be shown to fans on NBC via their Peacock streaming service.

Fans who do not have access to Peacock can use services like FuboTV and SlingTV to view the game. These services are available via a paid subscription. However, FuboTV does offer a one week free trial for new users.

What happened to the Oregon Ducks in Week 1?

The Oregon Ducks kicked off their season against the Idaho Vandals. The Ducks defeated their opponent, but not convincingly.

Ducks senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a good day, throwing for 380 yards and scoring two touchdowns. However, his numbers did not translate into a large score for the Ducks, as while they got the win, the score at the end of the game was 24-14.

For the remainder of the season, Oregon will need to make improvements on the field. To compete with the Ohio State Buckeyes for the potential Big Ten Conference championship, these improvements must happen as soon as possible to build enough momentum to challenge the Buckeyes.

What happened to the Boise State Broncos in week 1?

The Boise State Broncos opened their season against the Georgia Southern Eagles. In a high-scoring affair, the Broncos won the game 56-45. Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty rushed for six touchdowns in the victory.

