  Oregon live mascot escapes with embarrassment after losing Duck head midfield amid opening ceremony of Montana State matchup

Oregon live mascot escapes with embarrassment after losing Duck head midfield amid opening ceremony of Montana State matchup

By Neha Joshi
Published Aug 31, 2025 00:03 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

The Oregon Ducks kicked off Week 1 of college football by playing against the Montana State Bobcats, albeit on a disappointing note. Before the game started, the team's mascot, Oregon Duck, suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction when leading the team out of the tunnel.

As he ran toward the field, Duck tripped, got up and sprinted back to the tunnel in embarrassment. A user on X (formerly Twitter) termed it " omen."

Many agreed with the earlier statement. Another user wrote:

"It’s over, might as well just forfeit the remainder of the season."
Despite fans' fears, the Oregon Ducks have a strong lead in the game, 59-6.

Dante Moore was announced as the starting QB of the Oregon Ducks

Before the game against the Bobcats, the Ducks announced Dante Moore as the starting QB of the team. He began his college career with the UCLA Bruins, where he initially won the starting job but was later benched during his freshman season. He then transferred to Oregon after the 2023 season.

At UCLA, Moore showed his potential with performances like a 290-yard, three TDs against San Diego State before transferring. He served as a backup QB to Oregon's Dillion Gabriel in 2024, thus limiting his playing time last year. Apart from Moore, the Ducks added Malik Benson via transfer and return receivers Justius Lower and Gary Bryant Jr., alongside five-star recruit Dakorien Moore.

The Ducks finished 2024 as one of the nation's top offense units, winning a Big Ten title and making the College Football Playoff, ranking 17th in points per game and 22nd in total offense.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Edited by William Paul
