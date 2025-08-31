Oregon live mascot escapes with embarrassment after losing Duck head midfield amid opening ceremony of Montana State matchup

The Oregon Ducks kicked off Week 1 of college football by playing against the Montana State Bobcats, albeit on a disappointing note. Before the game started, the team's mascot, Oregon Duck, suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction when leading the team out of the tunnel.As he ran toward the field, Duck tripped, got up and sprinted back to the tunnel in embarrassment. A user on X (formerly Twitter) termed it &quot; omen.&quot;Many agreed with the earlier statement. Another user wrote:&quot;It’s over, might as well just forfeit the remainder of the season.&quot;Despite fans' fears, the Oregon Ducks have a strong lead in the game, 59-6.Read more: &quot;I'm not using ChatGPT on my sideline&quot;: Dan Lanning cracks up reporters with savage response to AI's impact on college footballDante Moore was announced as the starting QB of the Oregon DucksBefore the game against the Bobcats, the Ducks announced Dante Moore as the starting QB of the team. He began his college career with the UCLA Bruins, where he initially won the starting job but was later benched during his freshman season. He then transferred to Oregon after the 2023 season.At UCLA, Moore showed his potential with performances like a 290-yard, three TDs against San Diego State before transferring. He served as a backup QB to Oregon's Dillion Gabriel in 2024, thus limiting his playing time last year. Apart from Moore, the Ducks added Malik Benson via transfer and return receivers Justius Lower and Gary Bryant Jr., alongside five-star recruit Dakorien Moore.The Ducks finished 2024 as one of the nation's top offense units, winning a Big Ten title and making the College Football Playoff, ranking 17th in points per game and 22nd in total offense.Read More: &quot;My separation will be my preparation&quot;: Oregon QB Dante Moore makes confident remarks for 2025 season opener