"Oregon is no longer a stepping stone job": JD PicKell breaks down the upside of Dan Lanning's early contract extension

On3’s JD PicKell breaks down the impact of Oregon locking in Dan Lanning with a massive contract extension after a stellar 13-1 season.
The Ducks secured Lanning with a six-year deal worth nearly $10.9 million per year, keeping him in Eugene through 2030. The university announced the extension on Friday, solidifying Lanning as one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
Oregon dominated the Big Ten last season, finishing undefeated before falling to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
PicKell praised the move on On3:
“I love that Oregon was proactive in extending one of the best coaches in the sport. Oregon is no longer a stepping stone job."
For years, the perception was that Oregon was a launchpad for bigger opportunities. PicKell said:
"[There was] perception around the Oregon job of ‘Hey you can have success there but once you have success you'll have a chance to take a quote unquote bigger job,’" PicKell said.
Past examples support that notion: Mario Cristobal left for Miami, Willie Taggart for Florida State, and Chip Kelly jumped to the NFL.
The Ducks are reportedly finalizing contract extensions for defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and offensive coordinator Will Stein through 2027, per CT Insider.
Dan Lanning’s contract extension details
Length: Six years (Feb. 1, 2025 – Jan. 1, 2031)
Average Annual Value (AAV): $10.9 million
Dan Lanning’s new deal guarantees a base salary of $9.4 million for the upcoming season, with annual increases of $200,000 through the final year.
Salary breakdown (per USA Today):
- 2025: $9.4 million
- 2026: $9.6 million
- 2027: $9.8 million
- 2028: $10 million
- 2029: $10.2 million
- 2030: $10.4 million
Oregon will contribute $1 million per year to a deferred compensation program, bringing Lanning’s total AAV to $10.9 million.
Bonus Incentives: College Football Playoff (CFP) participation
- First Round: $150,000
- Quarterfinals: $200,000
- Semifinals: $250,000
- National championship game: $500,000
Buyout Terms
- If Lanning leaves during the extension, his buyout is $20 million.
- If Oregon fires him without cause, he is owed 100% of his remaining contract value.
Lanning’s lucrative deal reinforces Oregon’s long-term commitment to his leadership as the Ducks transition into the Big Ten.
