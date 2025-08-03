  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Oregon OC Will Stein reveals the "biggest growth" for Dante Moore following third day of fall camp

Oregon OC Will Stein reveals the "biggest growth" for Dante Moore following third day of fall camp

By Maliha
Published Aug 03, 2025 15:06 GMT
Syndication: The Register Guard - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Register Guard (image credit: IMAGN)

Dante Moore is expected to take over as Oregon’s starting quarterback after spending the 2024 season on the sidelines. After Dillon Gabriel guided the Ducks to an unbeaten regular season and playoff appearance, expectations are high for Moore to follow up that success.

Ad

Things are trending in the right direction for Moore. Following the third day of fall camp, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein spoke to the media about the quarterback’s development.

"The biggest growth for him is just take what the defense gives you, like you take what the defense gives you, they'll give you the game every single time," Stein said on Saturday. "We've won a lot of games here with that mindset at quarterback, that doesn't mean that we don't throw to win."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Stein also discussed the importance of efficiency on offense. He said the Ducks prioritize moving the chains, capitalizing in the red zone and creating explosive plays when the opportunity arises. He noted that Moore is adopting that philosophy.

"I think Dante is really buying into that mindset, understanding that playing quarterback at this level takes winning football every single down, Stein said. "It's not every other, it's not every third play. It's got to be every single down for us to be the office that we want to be."
Ad

In limited playing time last season, Moore recorded six yards on one carry. He is in competition for the starting spot alongside Austin Novosad and Luke Moga.

Dante Moore shares experience of training with NFL talent in offseason

On3 ranked the top 10 quarterbacks facing the most pressure this coming season, placing Oregon’s Dante Moore at No. 6.

Moore has been committed to improving in the offseason, focusing on conditioning and increasing his speed. He also trained with quarterback coach Damian Williams in Texas, as he shared during Oregon’s media day.

Ad
“It’s usually me and Dak Prescott and (Dallas) Cowboys receivers out there training with them and other college quarterbacks," Moore said on Monday. "But Damian’s just been a great person to me that when I go to Dallas, I have a place to train.”

Moore and the Ducks will kick off their 2025 season against Montana State on Aug. 30.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications