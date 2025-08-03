Oregon OC Will Stein reveals the "biggest growth" for Dante Moore following third day of fall camp

Dante Moore is expected to take over as Oregon’s starting quarterback after spending the 2024 season on the sidelines. After Dillon Gabriel guided the Ducks to an unbeaten regular season and playoff appearance, expectations are high for Moore to follow up that success.Things are trending in the right direction for Moore. Following the third day of fall camp, Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein spoke to the media about the quarterback’s development.&quot;The biggest growth for him is just take what the defense gives you, like you take what the defense gives you, they'll give you the game every single time,&quot; Stein said on Saturday. &quot;We've won a lot of games here with that mindset at quarterback, that doesn't mean that we don't throw to win.&quot;Stein also discussed the importance of efficiency on offense. He said the Ducks prioritize moving the chains, capitalizing in the red zone and creating explosive plays when the opportunity arises. He noted that Moore is adopting that philosophy.&quot;I think Dante is really buying into that mindset, understanding that playing quarterback at this level takes winning football every single down, Stein said. &quot;It's not every other, it's not every third play. It's got to be every single down for us to be the office that we want to be.&quot;In limited playing time last season, Moore recorded six yards on one carry. He is in competition for the starting spot alongside Austin Novosad and Luke Moga.Dante Moore shares experience of training with NFL talent in offseasonOn3 ranked the top 10 quarterbacks facing the most pressure this coming season, placing Oregon’s Dante Moore at No. 6.Moore has been committed to improving in the offseason, focusing on conditioning and increasing his speed. He also trained with quarterback coach Damian Williams in Texas, as he shared during Oregon’s media day.“It’s usually me and Dak Prescott and (Dallas) Cowboys receivers out there training with them and other college quarterbacks,&quot; Moore said on Monday. &quot;But Damian’s just been a great person to me that when I go to Dallas, I have a place to train.”Moore and the Ducks will kick off their 2025 season against Montana State on Aug. 30.