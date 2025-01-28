Oregon players in East-West Shrine Bowl: List of all Ducks participating in postseason matchup

The East-West Shrine Bowl is approaching and the game will take place on Jan. 30 in Arlington, Texas. The game would feature many of the top draft-eligible college players.

The event attracts coaches and executives from all 32 NFL teams as it's a chance for evaluators to see top prospects up close and talk to them. Despite winning the Big Ten, the Oregon Ducks only have two players attending the game.

Oregon players in East-West Shrine Bowl

Jabbar Muhammad, DB

Jabbar Muhammad is expected to be a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Oregon Ducks cornerback is projected to be a fourth-round pick but could sneak into the third-round which would make him a Day 2 pick.

Muhammad is a senior as he played three years at Oklahoma State, one year at Washington and one year at Oregon. With the Ducks, he recorded 41 tackles and 12 pass defense.

In his college career, Muhammad recorded 159 tackles, 2.5 sacks, four interceptions, 40 pass defense, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Traeshon Holden, WR

The other Oregon Ducks player attending the East-West Shrine Bowl is Traeshon Holden. He was out of college eligibility but did declare for the draft anyway.

"To college football, I appreciate everything you have done for me. With that being said, I'm happy to announce I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft," part of his statement read.

Holden projects to be a UDFA, but could be a late-round flier by an NFL team. He didn't put up great numbers but was still a reliable receiver in college.

Holden recorded 45 receptions for 718 yards and five touchdowns with the Ducks in 2024. He played two years at Alabama and then transferred to Oregon for two seasons.

The receiver from Florida ended his college career with 128 receptions for 1,740 yards and 18 touchdowns.

