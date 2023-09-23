Oregon QB Bo Nix preaches gratitude with brother Troy for a “Thankful Thursday” ahead of Pac-12 showdown vs Colorado

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix is making headlines for his amazing gameplay and stunning performances. His team, Oregon, takes on the unbeaten Colorado Buffaloes in Week 4.

Ahead of the matchup, Nix reiterated his intent to give his best in a game he believes one grows up wishing to play. Celebrating being a part of Oregon and posting a picture with his teammate, Troy Franklin, Nix expressed his gratitude:

"Thankful Thursday" wrote the QB, in a picture where Nix and Franklin stand facing each other.

Bo Nix's story Starring Teammate Troy Franklin

Oregon Ducks vs Colorado Buffaloes excitement builds up

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders mentioned QB Nix in a statement cautioning the team about his impactful play.

Sanders praised Nix as he also expressed that the Buffs are eager to stop him on-field.

"Bo Nix is pretty darn good too. We want to stop him, but we're not gonna do anything absurd and dirty. We don't believe in that. This is a game," Sanders added.

Oregon Ducks and Colorado Buffaloes are both at an impeccable 3-0 on the 2023 season.

Bo Nix played a key role in the Ducks' wins, receiving the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week. He received the award for leading the No. 13 Ducks to a 38-30 win against Texas in Week 2.

Oregon Ducks performances in 2023

Oregon Ducks No. 15, opened their season in a marquee matchup against Portland State Vikings.

They registered a massive 81-7 win. Bo Nix threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns before leaving the field before the third quarter.

The Ducks then faced Texas Tech Red Raiders in a close game, emerging victorious 38-30.

Tyler Shough, the Texas QB, faced his former teammate Bo Nix, who registered 359 yards and two touchdowns. The talented QB also led a 17-play drive with four third-down conversions, emerging as the Offensive Player of the Week.

The Oregon Ducks then crushed Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in a 55-10 upset. The Week 4 showdown against Colorado Buffaloes for the Ducks is a crucial matchup for both teams.

The losing team will lose their perfect record for the season.