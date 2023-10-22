The college football world saw history being made on Saturday by Oregon QB Bo Nix. The Oregon Ducks took on the Washington State Cougars in week 8 after facing their first defeat this season a week prior. And Nix and his boys took the field to make a statement.

The Oregon QB made history by just starting the game on Saturday. That prompted his wife Izzy Nix to pen a heartfelt note for her husband. And she is proud of his achievement in the college football world.

So what is the record that Bo Nix created and what did his wife write in a loving message on social media?

Izzy Nix sends a message for husband Bo Nix with pride

Izzy Nix took to social media to congratulate her husband and the Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix after he started his 54th game in college football. This is an NCAA record for quarterbacks, surpassing the likes of Kellen Moore of Boise State and Colt McCoy of the Washington Huskies.

Izzy wrote a note on an Instagram story and said that she was proud of his achievement. She also shared a photo of the quarterback playing for the Ducks against the Washington State Cougars.

"History made! So proud of him," Izzy wrote.

The game turned out to be a memorable one with Nix putting up a show against the Cougars to get the Ducks back to winning ways after a disappointing outing last week.

The Ducks fly again

After last week's defeat against Washington, the Ducks came into week 8 with a resolve to make things right. And they never looked like they had any struggles against the Cougars after the game started. But it was the second half where Bo Nix and the boys really stamped their authority.

The score was 17-13 in Oregon's favor at halftime and won the game 38-24. Nix threw for 293 passing yards in 18 completions out of 25 attempted passes. He scored two passing touchdowns in the game with RB Mar'Keise Irving chipping in with two on the ground.

Oregon is 6-1 after week 8 and will travel to Utah for their next clash in a bid to secure a Bowl game this season. Will Bo & Co. continue to shine for the Ducks in the future?