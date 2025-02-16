Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel sweats it out with intense weight room session ahead of 2025 NFL draft

The Miami Dolphins need a reliable backup quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa’s injury-plagued 2024 season. With Tyler Huntley and Skylar Thompson gone, Oregon senior Dillon Gabriel has emerged as a potential solution.

On Saturday, Gabriel shared a video of himself grinding through a weight room session, pulling heavy loads, mastering planks and testing his balance with one-handed drills.

Meanwhile, this effort comes while reports link him to Miami, where his skill set could align with head coach Mike McDaniel’s offensive strategy.

According to Motociclismo, in a recent mock draft, the Dolphins were projected to take Gabriel in the third round. The lefty passer has played 64 college football games, racking up 18,722 passing yards, 189 total touchdowns and a 65.2% completion rate—numbers that underscore his poise under pressure. His ability to extend plays and connect on deep throws mirrors Tagovailoa’s strengths, making him a natural fit for Miami’s system.

Gabriel was one of three Oregon players in the 2025 Senior Bowl, where he completed 4 of 6 passes for 28 yards and hit tight end Elijah Arroyo for a 2-point conversion. Afterward, he called the experience “fun,” appreciating the chance to connect with new teammates.

Though third-round quarterbacks often face long odds, Gabriel’s experience and skill set give the Dolphins a compelling option to reinforce their depth chart. His arrival could add much-needed stability—and perhaps a future beyond just a backup role.

Scout sees Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel as a late-round pick

Dillon Gabriel of Oregon (8) throws the ball - Source: Imagn

Scout sees Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel as a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft—possibly on Day 3—according to anonymous CBS Sports surveys. One scout labeled Gabriel a "knock-off Tua," suggesting the Miami Dolphins could target him as a backup for Tua Tagovailoa.

“He’s not for everyone,” the scout said, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz [H/t Sporting News]. “Miami should take him as a knock-off Tua.”

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter projects Gabriel to Miami at No. 89 overall in the third round. The appeal? Gabriel's left-handed delivery and build mirror Tagovailoa’s, making him a natural fit if injuries sideline the Dolphins’ starter.

