Oregon's Dakorien Moore sends 2-word message to SMU's 4-star TE on committing to Mustangs over Texas and Miami

Four-star tight end Zachery Turner committed to the SMU Mustangs football program on Saturday. Other notable programs like Texas, Miami and Oklahoma were also vying for the 2026 prospect's commitment. But Turner went with coach Rhett Lashlee's program.
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore responded to an Instagram post of the news with a two-word message:
"Crib talk"
To many, an Oregon Ducks player congratulating someone joining an ACC program may seem a bit odd. However, Moore and Turner go way back.
They are both from Duncanville, Texas. They attended the same high school, where they played on the same team for the last three seasons. In this period, Moore became the standout wide reciever and one of the best in the state of Texas. His 1,460 yards and 19 touchdowns helped the team make the state semi-finals.
Turner was also able to put up some good numbers. He recorded 933 yards and 16 touchdowns.
So it's pretty clear why Moore was so excited about Turner joining SMU.
Why did Zachery Turner choose SMU?
Zachery Turner had many offers from numerous top programs, like the Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes and even the Oregon Ducks. In the end, he chose SMU, a Texas based ACC program that surprised everyone during the 2024 season, making the conference championship (where they lost to Clemson) and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Turner said the following to On3 about opting for the Mustangs:
“They’re nice, they got a solid coaching staff...I like that you can see the difference in SMU, the way they play and all... It stands out a lot because they have some Duncanville players up there."
Turner will not be alone at SMU with numerous players from his high school also attending the university. This Duncanville to SMU pipeline is not surprising when you consider the fact that the two institutions are only 25 minutes apart.