Oregon's Dakorien Moore sends 3-word message to Marcus Freeman's 4-star WR Brayden Robinson on Notre Dame commitment

Oregon’s freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore shared a three-word message to Notre Dame’s new commit, four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson. He committed to Marcus Freeman's Fighting Irish on Sunday.

Moore shared the news of Robinson's pledge to the Irish on his Instagram story on Sunday.

“Hard li brudda 💯❤️,” Moore wrote.

Dakorien Moore's Instagram Story (IG/dakorien4moore)

Robinson is a four-star receiver prospect from Red Oak High School (Texas). The four-star prospect stands at 5-foot-8 and weighs 160 pounds. He is the No. 54 receiver in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 46 prospect in Texas.

Explaining his choice of the Fighting Irish in an interview with On3, Robinson said:

“I felt most comfortable there—with the commits and players on the team. I can see myself around those guys; we’re all like-minded people. That was big for me, and the coaching staff is second to none.”

He added:

“The education there is huge. They preached that the Notre Dame degree can help you do anything in life. That’s definitely big for me. You get to meet the right people and get to where I want to be after I’m done playing football.”

Brayden Robinson’s visits to Notre Dame and eventual decision in favor of the program

Brayden Robinson has been on the Irish’s radar for a long time, having been offered by the program well over a year ago. His first visit to South Bend, however, was in January, when he attended Notre Dame’s junior day. He visited again in April for the Blue-Gold Game before his official visit from June 13-15.

Following his official visit, he moved his commitment date back from July 20 and committed early. He told On3 his favorite things about the program.

“How peaceful it is—I feel like it’s a good place for me to lock in, hone in on my skills, and get a great education," he said. "Before my last visit, I didn’t know too much about the area, but getting to see it, I got more comfortable.”

Robinson joins a Notre Dame recruiting class that has raked in 25 commitments. He is the fifth receiver prospect to pledge to the class, joining Dylan Faison, Bubba Fraizer, Kaydon Finley and Devin Fitzgerald.

Notre Dame’s 2026 class is the No. 2 class nationally, per On3, with a blue-chip ratio of more than 80%. The Irish start their 2025 season on Aug. 31 with a matchup against Miami (FL).

