Oregon's Dan Lanning throws shade at Penn State's White Out crowd after crushing Nittany Lions in 2 OTs

Dan Lanning's No. 6 Oregon pulled off a 30-24 overtime win over No. 3 Penn State on Saturday at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. All week long, much of the talk surrounded the intimidating atmosphere of the Nittany Lions’ “White Out” game.After the win, Lanning praised his squad for how they handled the challenge of playing in such a hostile environment.&quot;This is a huge growth moment for our entire team,&quot; Lanning said. &quot;Because that crowd's probably worth seven points, and they really weren't tonight. I didn't feel that. The only time we beat ourselves is when we beat ourselves, right?“Coz it was gonna be a bad way to figure out what worked, but they handled this environment and it ended up being not a factor for our team. That's why you play college football, that environment was unbelievable.”Saturday's game was the sixth meeting between the Ducks and the Nittany Lions. Penn State entered with a 3-2 edge in the series, but Oregon’s win evened it up at 3-3.Dan Lanning opens up about Oregon's Week 5 win over Penn State With Oregon's Saturday's win against Penn State, Dan Lanning has now won the last two games against James Franklin. The Ducks topped the Nittany Lions 45-37 in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game, and secured the No. 1 seed in the playoffs.After the Week 5 win, Lanning grew emotional and shared his thoughts.“These kids have fought so hard,” Lanning said (via Berawang News). “To see them succeed like this, it just means everything.”During his postgame press conference, Lanning reflected on the thrilling contest.&quot;I think that's the best game I've ever been a part of,” Lanning said (via SI). “Regardless of if we won that game, just an unbelievable back and forth. Penn State is a damn good football team. They figured out some stuff against us there at the end.”Oregon will now have a bye week before facing No. 11 Indiana on Oct. 11.