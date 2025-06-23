Oregon standout Dakorien Moore shares 3-word pitch to lure in four-star prospect

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks landed a major recruiting victory in the 2025 class by securing five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. The standout from Texas is emerging as a strong contender for the WR1 role this upcoming season, especially with Evan Stewart sustaining a knee injury.

While tackling the pressure of making an immediate impact as a freshman, Moore has also taken on a recruiting role for Oregon. One of his key targets is four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott from the 2026 class, who visited Eugene last weekend.

Moore posted a photo from Lott’s visit to his Instagram story and later shared it on X with the caption:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Bring em home 💚🏠."

Expand Tweet

Trending

Lott announced he is considering Texas, Florida, Alabama, USC, Georgia, Ohio State, Colorado, LSU and Miami. Lanning's school was his final stop before he plans to announce his decision on July 4.

Before last weekend's trip, Lott was in Eugene in March and enjoyed some cool moments.

“I really like the coaching staff over there,” Lott told On3. “Obviously Coach Lanning and Coach Ross (Douglas), the new receivers coach, me and him have a good relationships. Obviously they’re high on my board. Building relationships like that is important to me.”

Though Lott plays both offense and defense in high school, colleges are primarily recruiting him as a wide receiver. He is the No. 8 recruit in Texas and the No. 54 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Lott also has elite track credentials, as he won the Junior Olympic Championships in the long jump with a leap of 24 feet, 3 inches. He has deep Texas roots, as his father, James, played cornerback for the Longhorns, and his mother, Fey, played women’s basketball there.

On3 gives Texas the best chance to land Lott's commitment at 51.6%, with Oregon close behind at 34.9%.

Oregon is No. 1 for five-star OT Immanuel Iheanacho after weekend's trip

Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has long been a top target for Oregon. Dan Lanning's program received the final official visit from the Maryland native and remains the frontrunner in his recruitment.

"I definitely still feel like Oregon is still my No. 1," Iheanacho told On3. "That hasn’t changed and this OV only strengthened it."

Expand Tweet

After his visit, Iheanacho told On3’s Chad Simmons that he may push his commitment date earlier than the originally planned Aug. 5. Besides the Ducks, he is considering Auburn, LSU and Penn State.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More