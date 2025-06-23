Oregon standout Dakorien Moore shares 3-word pitch to lure in four-star prospect

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks landed a major recruiting victory in the 2025 class by securing five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. The standout from Texas is emerging as a strong contender for the WR1 role this upcoming season, especially with Evan Stewart sustaining a knee injury.
While tackling the pressure of making an immediate impact as a freshman, Moore has also taken on a recruiting role for Oregon. One of his key targets is four-star wide receiver Jalen Lott from the 2026 class, who visited Eugene last weekend.
Moore posted a photo from Lott’s visit to his Instagram story and later shared it on X with the caption:
"Bring em home 💚🏠."
Lott announced he is considering Texas, Florida, Alabama, USC, Georgia, Ohio State, Colorado, LSU and Miami. Lanning's school was his final stop before he plans to announce his decision on July 4.
Before last weekend's trip, Lott was in Eugene in March and enjoyed some cool moments.
“I really like the coaching staff over there,” Lott told On3. “Obviously Coach Lanning and Coach Ross (Douglas), the new receivers coach, me and him have a good relationships. Obviously they’re high on my board. Building relationships like that is important to me.”
Though Lott plays both offense and defense in high school, colleges are primarily recruiting him as a wide receiver. He is the No. 8 recruit in Texas and the No. 54 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
Lott also has elite track credentials, as he won the Junior Olympic Championships in the long jump with a leap of 24 feet, 3 inches. He has deep Texas roots, as his father, James, played cornerback for the Longhorns, and his mother, Fey, played women’s basketball there.
On3 gives Texas the best chance to land Lott's commitment at 51.6%, with Oregon close behind at 34.9%.
Oregon is No. 1 for five-star OT Immanuel Iheanacho after weekend's trip
Five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho has long been a top target for Oregon. Dan Lanning's program received the final official visit from the Maryland native and remains the frontrunner in his recruitment.
"I definitely still feel like Oregon is still my No. 1," Iheanacho told On3. "That hasn’t changed and this OV only strengthened it."
After his visit, Iheanacho told On3’s Chad Simmons that he may push his commitment date earlier than the originally planned Aug. 5. Besides the Ducks, he is considering Auburn, LSU and Penn State.
