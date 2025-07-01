Oregon star Dakorien Moore lures elite four-star recruit to join Dan Lanning's program over his latest post

After finishing the 2024 season with an impressive 13-1 record, Oregon is poised for another strong run this year, boosted by new talent like five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Fox Sports’ Michael Cohen included him among his top 10 freshmen expected to make a big impact in the Big Ten in the 2025 season.

Ad

Beyond preparing to be a major force in the Ducks' offense, Moore is also actively helping recruit for Dan Lanning’s program. In a tweet on Sunday, he pitched to four-star athlete Jalen Lott with a simple message.

"come on home lit 1."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Lott is set to announce his college choice on July 8 between 2:00 and 3:30 PM at Panther Creek High School’s main gym, with the formal commitment reveal scheduled for 2:45 PM. Besides Lanning's program, he is also considering Texas, LSU, Georgia and USC.

This month, Lott led Panther Creek High School (North Carolina) to a thrilling overtime victory over Kilgore, 32-26, to claim the Division 2 title on Day 2 of Dave Campbell’s 7v7.

Ad

As a junior, Lott recorded 1,111 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on 85 receptions across 12 games, added 106 rushing yards and four rushing scores and even threw a 55-yard touchdown pass. He is the No. 2 athlete in the 2026 class and the No. 54 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

What is Oregon's standing in Jalen Lott's recruitment?

Oregon’s running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples and wide receivers coach Ross Douglas are actively recruiting Jalen Lott in Eugene. During Lott’s visit to Dan Lanning’s program back March, he seemed to be favoring the Ducks as his future destination.

Ad

“I really like the coaching staff over there," Lott said during an interview with On3. "Obviously, coach Lanning and coach Douglas, the new receivers coach, me and him have a good relationship. Obviously, they’re high on my board. Building relationships like that is important to me.”

On3 gives the in-state program Texas the best edge in Lott's recruitment with a 51.6% chance of securing his commitment. Lott also has deep ties to Texas, as his father, James Lott, was a standout safety for the Longhorns in the 1980s and held a national high jump record while competing for Texas.

Ad

Oregon is next in line with a 34.9% chance, and there is speculation that the Ducks boosted their position following Lott’s official visit to Eugene on June 20.

On Monday, 247Sports’ Mike Roach pointed to USC as another school to watch, while discussing the Ducks' potential.

"Oregon has the football excellence and the track excellence all rolled into one, so if Jalen wants to continue his track career at the college level, he could certainly do that there."

Dan Lanning has 11 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 11 in the nation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More