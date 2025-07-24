Oregon star Evan Stewart sends 2-word message to Druski as comedian jumps off Alabama bandwagon to pick Oregon for natty 

Oregon will hope to build on its phenomenal 13-1 season, but the injury to wide receiver Evan Stewart remains a major concern for coach Dan Lanning. Stewart is sidelined with a knee injury sustained in June and is expected to miss a significant amount of time in the 2025 season. While rehabbing, Stewart took notice of a high-profile fan shift, as comedian Druski announced he is now supporting Oregon instead of Alabama. “I’m off the Bama wagon, I fly with my Quacks now,&quot; Druski said per a post on Instagram. Stewart joined in on the fun by reposting Druski’s quote to his Instagram story with a caption that read: “@druski nah fr.&quot;Evan Stewart sends 2-word message to Druski following his switch from Alabama to OregonFor context, Druski has long been a vocal Alabama supporter. Even after Nick Saban retired and Kalen DeBoer stepped in 2024, Druski stood by the program. When analyst Stephen A. Smith questioned whether DeBoer could fill Saban’s shoes on ESPN's &quot;First Take&quot; in August 2024, saying the challenge was more about preserving Alabama’s mystique than just winning, Druski fired back with strong loyalty. &quot;Roll Tide! Roll Tide! Yeah. I don't give a pi** about nothing but the Tide.&quot; But in the end, Smith’s doubts were validated, as Alabama wrapped up the 2024 season with a 9-4 record, finishing with a 19-13 loss to Michigan on Dec. 31. Dan Lanning addresses Evan Stewart's injury After Evan Stewart suffered an injury in June, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported growing concerns that the receiver might miss the entire 2025 season. The loss is a big blow to Dan Lanning, as Stewart had a promising first year at Oregon following his transfer from Texas A&amp;M, recording 48 receptions for 613 yards and five touchdowns. In an interview with Oregon Ducks on SI, Lanning shared an update: &quot;He's going to be down for a while. I don't want to put a timeline on Evan. I don't know how long that'll be, but he's on the road to recovery and he's done a lot for the Ducks. We love having him be a part of our team and hopefully, at some point, he can make an impact for us. But I don't know exactly what that looks like.&quot; Stewart was expected to be a key target for newly projected starting quarterback Dante Moore, but his injury has disrupted those plans. He is eligible for a redshirt season and can apply for a medical hardship waiver to gain another year of eligibility, but it is still uncertain whether he will choose to do so.