Oregon State football kickoff timings: A look at Beavers' schedule for upcoming 2024 college football season

The Oregon State Beavers 2024 schedule has been released. However, this season will be very different for them when compared to their previous ones.

Oregon State is one of two teams (the Washington State Cougars being the other) that didn't depart the PAC-12 conference. It means that the Beavers will only play one conference game all season. The rest will be against teams outside what's left of the PAC 12.

So, what does their schedule look like? Who will they be playing, and at what time will these game kick off?

What does the Oregon State Beavers schedule look like?

The Beavers open their season at home against Idaho State. This game kicks off at 3:30 pm PT. The game will be followed a week later with the Beavers' first road trip of the season against the San Diego State Aztecs, at a time that has yet to be revealed.

Week three brings a return of former PAC 12 team and state rivals, the Oregon Ducks to Reser Stadium, and fellow Big Ten side the Purdue Boilermakers make the trip a week later. The Purdue game kicks off at 5:30 pm PT.

The Colorado State Rams will be next to visit Reser Stadium in a game that kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PT. Then, Oregon State will travel to Nevada.

The Beavers will quickly return home to face UNLV, and the game will kick off at either 12:30 p.m. PT or 7 p.m. PT. The same situation is seen with the game against the San Jose State Spartans, with a trip to the California Golden Bears sandwiched between them.

Oregon State will then face Air Force before their only conference game against the Washington State Cougars is held.

This game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. PT. The game decides who will win the PAC 12 conference, but the winner will not be given an automatic berth into the College Football Playoffs. For that to happen, they will have to be ranked in the top 12 nationally.

The Beavers' regular season will end with a road game against Boise State.

What does the Beavers roster look like?

The Oregon State Beavers team will look very different to what it did a season ago. A lot of the off-season moves were related to the Beavers' uncertainty surrounding their conference and any potential schedule.

Their team will consist largely of transfers and high school recuits, including potential starting quarterback Kallen Gutridge, who decided to commit to the Beavers even after receiving an offer from FCS powerhouse North Dakota State.

Coach Trey Bray will hope that the new look Oregon State Beavers can win all of their games against many of the teams in the Mountain West conference and then defeat the Washington State Cougars. Only then will they be in consideration for a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Do you think that the State Beavers will be successful this season?