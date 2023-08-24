Oregon State move from Pac-12 to MWC looks set as CFB insider claims Power Five to Group of Five move for the Beavers confirmed

The Oregon State Beavers are one of four schools remaining in the Pac-12, which has appeared on the verge of collapse for much of the summer. College football analyst Greg Swaim recently reported that the remaining four schools in the conference are set to depart.

He claims that the Beavers are headed to the Mountain West Conference:

"BREAKING NEWS: The #ACC is going to add #Stanford, #CalBears and #SMU. Desperate situations call for extremely desperate measures, as they're each basically buying their way in. Additionally #Wazzu and the #Beavs will become the first P5's to drop to G5, err P4 to G6, I mean!!"

It remains unclear though if the Beavers, as well as the Washington State Cougars, are headed for the Mountain West Conference. If the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal are set to join the ACC, however, it is unlikely that the Pac-12 will be able to recruit other programs for survival.

Cougars president Kirk Schulz recently spoke with Enrique Cerna, in comments shared by Brett McMurphy of The Action Network, who tweeted:

"Washington State president Kirk Schulz tells @enriquecerna, WSU has 3 options: join Mountain West, join AAC or rebuild Pac-12. 'The third option would be to sort of reconstitute or rebuild the Pac – I'll say Pac-X right now, there's 4 members left, but that could change literally w/in hours,' Schulz said. 'And so I think each of those we're pursuing in a parallel pathway & we want to evaluate what's going to be best for WSU.'"

The conference will already lose the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies to the Big Ten in 2024. Meanwhile, the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes, and Utah Utes will join the Big 12.

Pac-12 on the verge of 'dying', claims Notre Dame AD

No conference has been affected by conference realignment more than the Pac-12. Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick recently appeared on The Dan Patrick Show where he claimed that the conference is on the verge of dying. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network shared his comments, tweeting:

"Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick tells @dpshow it’s 'a complete disaster' what’s happened in college athletics. 'Everybody in the industry has to take responsibility here. I'm not excluding myself from that. I think the decision making lost its way in terms of the focus on the student athlete & what's primarily best for them.'

"On Stanford/Cal to ACC: 'You can't have 2 of the great academic institutions in the world not have a place to play. We're working on (a solution). There's still consideration of the ACC as a home for those schools'. On Pac-12 dying: 'It's looking that way more & more every day, yes.'"

While Pac-12 officials have attempted to expand to stave off dissolving, it appears that may be a lost cause. If the ACC has accepted the California Bears and Stanford Cardinal, as reported by Greg Swaim, that could mark the final nail in the coffin of the Pac-12.