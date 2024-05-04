Oregon State & Washington State aid Pac-12 revival with new media deal as Teresa Gould looks to reinstate P5 status in two years

The Pac-12's revival has been questioned as the Oregon State Beavers and the Washington State Cougars tried to recover from the Pac-12 collapse. With the remaining 10 programs having moved to new conferences and no official media deal in place for the conference they now oversee, there were questions on where their games would wind up airing. However, those concerns have now been resolved.

According to college football insider John Canzano, the Pac-12 revival is underway as the two teams are finalizing television contracts with The CW and Fox. There will be 13 games total in the contract (six home games for each team and a game between each other) and The CW will broadcast 10 of the games while Fox will air the remaining three.

While the monetary value of this one-year deal has not been disclosed as of this writing, we know the three games Fox will have.

The games are The Civil War Game between Oregon State and Oregon (Sept. 14) Washington State and Texas Tech game (Sept. 7) and the Oregon State and Wahington State game (Nov. 23) will be airing on Fox while the remaining home games for the Beavers and Cougars will be broadcast via The CW.

While the kickoff times for the games have not been announced either, 11 of the 13 games have been finalized and will be part of the announcement of the deal. However, one source with knowledge of the situation gave some information to Canzano, stating:

"Fans will be pleased. There will be daylight football."

This is interesting as The CW already announced a deal with the ACC that runs through the 2026-27 season but for the Pac-12 revival, this is a step in the right direction.

What does this deal mean in terms of a potential Pac-12 revival?

This is a great sign for the Pac-12 revival hopes as they were able to ink a deal. Teresa Gould, the current Pac-12 Commissioner, has two years to get a minimum of six more teams to keep the conference going. This is intriguing as they can add teams in Group of Five or FCS programs to get their depth.

This is a good sign but we will know exactly how good when the dollar figure associated with this deal is revealed.