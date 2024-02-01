"Oregon State and Wazzu moved quickly, huh": CFB fans left guessing as Washington’s Pac-12 championship celebration tweet faces copyright claim

Washington had a successful college football season in 2023. The Huskies went undefeated during the regular season, claiming the Pac-12 championship in what was their last season in the conference. Their tweet celebrating the triumph was struck down due to copyright issues, drawing reactions from fans. The program also secured a coveted spot in the College Football Playoff.

Following a victory over Texas in the Sugar Bowl, the Huskies played in the national championship game against Michigan. While Kalen DeBoer's team didn't end up as college football national champions, there was a lot to celebrate for them in the 2023 season.

Winning the conference championship was a brilliant way to say goodbye to the Pac-12. However, the Huskies had their celebratory post on X/Twitter removed due to copyright issues. This has led to widespread reactions among college football fans, with many jokingly accusing Oregon State and Washington State for the removal.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions on Reddit:

Washington transition to the Big Ten in 2024

Washington will be making their way to the Big Ten in the 2024 college football season after agreeing to join the conference last summer. The Huskies will be making the transition alongside their long-term rival Oregon State, who were their opponent in the Pac-12 championship game.

The Huskies have a bigger challenge ahead of them as they move to a more competitive league. The Big Ten is regarded as one of the two biggest college football conferences and boasts top teams like Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State.

It's worth noting that the team won't be under the tutelage of Kalen DeBoer in the upcoming season after the coach moved to Alabama to replace the retired Nick Saban. The Huskies have replaced him with Jedd Fisch, who joins the team from former Pac-12 rival Arizona.

Oregon State and Washington State to rebuild the Pac-12

The Pac-12 implosion ahead of the 2023 college football season saw the majority of the conference members make their way out to the other Power Five leagues. However, Oregon State and Washington State remain in limbo within the conference, leading to the tag “Pac-2.”

Nonetheless, the two universities are jointly working to rebuild the Pac-12. They will take advantage of the two-year grace period offered by the NCAA to meet the required membership in conducting an expansion. Notably, the Beavers and the Cougars will play the next two college football seasons as a pseudo-member of the Mountain West Conference.