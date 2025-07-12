OSU HC Mike Gundy names three best college football commissioner candidates to rebuild the system

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has named three potential candidates for college football commissioner in a proposed massive restructuring. Gundy put forward the names on Friday while appearing on the podcast “Andy & Ari On3” with hosts Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman.
The Cowboys coach was asked what changes in college football have occurred over the past three years that fans are happy with. He went on to propose the creation of a commissioner of college football.
“Whether that’s a year from now, two years from now, it’s got to give," he said (Timestamp: 15:39). "And I’m going to circle right back to what I said two years ago, one year ago, six months ago. And I’ll say it again, we need a college football commissioner.”
Asked further who he would consider for the position, he said,
“It’s Coach Saban. It’s Mack Brown. It’s Peterson from out at Washington. That person can then get with your powerful conference commissioners and then a representative from whatever level, and then they start to build a structure and a plan that is sustainable, that has boundaries.
“And once that’s accomplished, then you have to have very serious punishment for people who break the rules, right? Because coaches are going to break rules if they think it’s worth it.”
Mike Gundy’s thoughts on the Big 12: viewership, rivalry and recruitment
Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy was one of the head coaches who graced the Big 12 media days on Tuesday and Wednesday. In his interaction with the press, he spoke at length on the conference, touching on issues like viewership, rivalry and recruitment. He said:
“We’re up to 16 teams now," Gundy said. "There’s still a new feel to this league. I think that is exciting and draws viewership across the country.
“The one thing that this league has is a lot of rivalry games that will continue on. With the teams that have been in this league for a period of time and some of the schools that have come in just recently. Then I’m starting to see some new rivalries that are being created.”
In a fast-evolving recruiting landscape, Gundy is convinced the idea of playing in the Big 12 is still attractive to prospects.
“There’s a lot of reasons for us to be able to communicate to a young man that they should be excited about playing in the Big 12,” he said.
The Cowboys will start their season on Aug. 28 with a game against UT Martin.