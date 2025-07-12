OSU HC Mike Gundy names three best college football commissioner candidates to rebuild the system

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy has named three potential candidates for college football commissioner in a proposed massive restructuring. Gundy put forward the names on Friday while appearing on the podcast “Andy & Ari On3” with hosts Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman.

Ad

The Cowboys coach was asked what changes in college football have occurred over the past three years that fans are happy with. He went on to propose the creation of a commissioner of college football.

“Whether that’s a year from now, two years from now, it’s got to give," he said (Timestamp: 15:39). "And I’m going to circle right back to what I said two years ago, one year ago, six months ago. And I’ll say it again, we need a college football commissioner.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Asked further who he would consider for the position, he said,

“It’s Coach Saban. It’s Mack Brown. It’s Peterson from out at Washington. That person can then get with your powerful conference commissioners and then a representative from whatever level, and then they start to build a structure and a plan that is sustainable, that has boundaries.

Ad

“And once that’s accomplished, then you have to have very serious punishment for people who break the rules, right? Because coaches are going to break rules if they think it’s worth it.”

Mike Gundy’s thoughts on the Big 12: viewership, rivalry and recruitment

Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy was one of the head coaches who graced the Big 12 media days on Tuesday and Wednesday. In his interaction with the press, he spoke at length on the conference, touching on issues like viewership, rivalry and recruitment. He said:

Ad

“We’re up to 16 teams now," Gundy said. "There’s still a new feel to this league. I think that is exciting and draws viewership across the country.

“The one thing that this league has is a lot of rivalry games that will continue on. With the teams that have been in this league for a period of time and some of the schools that have come in just recently. Then I’m starting to see some new rivalries that are being created.”

Ad

In a fast-evolving recruiting landscape, Gundy is convinced the idea of playing in the Big 12 is still attractive to prospects.

“There’s a lot of reasons for us to be able to communicate to a young man that they should be excited about playing in the Big 12,” he said.

The Cowboys will start their season on Aug. 28 with a game against UT Martin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kayode Akinwumi Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.



While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.



When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In." Know More