"OSU and Oregon are next": Tennessee NCAA violations trigger heated debate on X as fans call out teams for alleged misconduct

The University of Tennessee might be the next to be sanctioned by the NCAA for name, image and likeness violations. According to Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, the Volunteers athletic department is being investigated for major NIL violations across multiple sports.

“The University of Tennessee is immersed in another NCAA investigation of potential rules violations that are ‘major’ in nature, sources tell Sports Illustrated,” Forde wrote. "The case involves multiple sports and includes scrutiny of name, image and likeness (NIL) benefits for athletes.”

This latest development has seen college football fans involved in a heated debate on X (formerly Twitter) on alleged widespread violations among programs within the landscape. Fans were seen calling out programs that could be found guilty of violations if investigated.

Let's take a look at some of the reactions online:

Not much details are available yet on the Tennessee violations

While sources have revealed to Sports Illustrated that Tennessee is currently being investigated by the NCAA for multiple violations, there are not enough details available on the case. The university has, however, confirmed that the NCAA investigation is going on.

“Details are scarce on what Tennessee is potentially facing in the latest case, including the number of involved sports,” Forde wrote. “The school acknowledged the investigation to SI, but declined further comment, other than to say it has not received a notice of allegations from NCAA Enforcement.”

It remains unknown which programs within the university are involved in the investigation and how far the NCAA Infraction Committee has gone in the process. Nonetheless, the governing body is expected to come out with some details when it reaches a certain point in its investigation.

NCAA refuses to comment on the situation

In compiling the report, Sports Illustrated reached out to the NCAA on the details of the ongoing investigation on Tennessee. However, the governing body declined to comment on the case, noting the confidentiality rule it's meant to operate with.

“With rare exceptions, the NCAA does not comment on current, pending or potential investigations due to confidentiality rules put in place by member schools,” associate director of communications Meghan Durham Wright said.

The Volunteers faced penalties last summer for over 200 rules infractions in the football program. with the Infraction Committee noting it's one of the worst it's ever seen. According to Sports Illustrated, the university believes it has committed no violation regarding the ongoing investigation by the NCAA.