"OSU robbed" - Ohio State fans call out refs for alleged wrong calls as Michigan narrowly escapes late Buckeyes run

The Ohio State-Michigan showdown in Week 13 was marred with controversy. In the end, it was the Wolverines who prevailed with a 30-24 win over the Buckeyes.

However, fans on social media were quick to point out an incident that took place in the second quarter when Wolverines wideout Roman Wilson scored a touchdown. Replays showed that Wilson may not have had full control of the ball when Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke snatched it away from him.

The play raised a few eyebrows but the referees at Ann Arbor allowed the touchdown to stand as the Wolverines extended their lead to 14-3. Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day was visibly furious at the decision but couldn't do much about the situation.

The controversial decision led to some interesting reactions on social media.

One X (formerly Twitter) user said:

"OSU robbed"

Another added:

"As a diehard Buckeye fan; it looks like he had it controlled inside white line then wrestled away afterwards. Questionable call."

A third commented:

"That’s a pick. Straight up."

Here are a few more reactions to the allegedly wrong call in the game:

Can Ohio State make the College Football Playoff after Week 13 loss against Michigan?

Ohio State (11-1, 8-1) was ranked No. 2 prior to its game against Michigan (12-0, 9-0), ranked No. 3 before Week 13. However, the loss for the Buckeyes will change the situation.

As things stand, the Buckeyes will have a difficult path to make it to the College Football Playoff. Ryan Day's side now depends on other results to qualify for the postseason.

The Buckeyes can qualify for the playoffs if the No. 4 Washington (11-0, 8-0) loses to Washington State and No. 5 Florida State (11-0, 8-0) loses against the Florida Gators later in Week 13.

However, if Washington and Florida State win their final regular season games, it could spell the end for the Buckeyes' playoff hopes.