"Ouch. Him and Sapp were perfect": CFB fans divided by Colorado's Damione Lewis getting linked to Miami

On Tuesday, it was announced that Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Damione Lewis had been linked to and is expected to move to the Miami Hurricanes. Before the move, he had been with Deion Sanders' team for only one season.

"Ouch. Him and Sapp were perfect." This fan tweeted.

"O damn. Go be great, D LEW," a fan tweeted.

Some said Lewis is returning to his alma mater, the Miami Hurricanes, to coach.

"Dang but not surprising. Miami is where is true roots are," a fan tweeted.

"So everybody wanna go home now. OL and DL coach," another fan tweeted.

"D-Lew going back home. Happy for himm," A fan tweeted.

Some were annoyed that Lewis was leaving and believed it was because of the Buffaloes' success last season.

"Next man up. This is what happens when you're winning. Elevation," a fan tweeted.

"Every thing and every one on CU football are being showcased every day, and every Saturday, 4+ million people see them. This is good," another fan tweeted.

Some praised Deion Sanders for getting Lewis to this position.

"These guys been around football a long time and only when CP hires them, all of a sudden, they are a hot commodity," a fan tweeted.

"They all get hired by Deion, right? They do a decent job helping get this program back to glory. Then, after 2 seasons, here come all these teams now that ain't ever looked their way before, giving out jobs. Wow, the Deion Sanders affect is truly real. God is great, true," another fan tweeted.

Damione Lewis' contribution to the Colorado Buffaloes

Although Damione Lewis was with the Colorado Buffaloes for only one season, he had a massive impact on the team as the defensive coordinator.

When he arrived in Boulder, the Buffaloes' defense was struggling. But, with the pairing of himself and Warren Sapp, Colorado's offense became one of the best in the Big 12. This key change contributed to the successful season for the Buffaloes.

Lewis hopes to repeat his success with the Miami Hurricanes, while the Buffaloes will promote Sapp to the defensive coordinator for the 2025 season.

