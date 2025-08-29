  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Our backs were against the wall heading into CFP": Ryan Day reveals most decisive moment of Ohio State's national championship run in 2024

"Our backs were against the wall heading into CFP": Ryan Day reveals most decisive moment of Ohio State's national championship run in 2024

By Arnold
Modified Aug 29, 2025 18:35 GMT
Press Conference With Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Ahead Of The Ohio State-Texas Game - Source: Getty
Press Conference With Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Ahead Of The Ohio State-Texas Game - Source: Getty

Ohio State coach Ryan Day led his team to the national championship last season. While the Buckeyes' historic run included some big wins over strong opponents, Day recently spilled the beans on the momentum his team had heading into the College Football Playoff last season.

Ad

During an appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, Day recalled how Ohio State's mindset changed after the first-round playoff game against Tennessee.

"It's hard to explain," Day said. "When you think about a playoff game in Ohio State Stadium, you think about the cold weather, in the middle of December. And just think about a rowdy crowd and everything that would come with that. And for all of us, whether it was the fans or players or coaches, our backs were against the wall.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And we had that mentality right out of the gate. There was a decent amount of Orange in the stadium."
Ad

After beating the Vols, Ohio State beat Oregon CFP quarterfinals. The Buckeyes then took down Texas in the CFP semifinal and beat Notre Dame 34-23 in the championship game.

Although Day's Ohio State lost a few players to the NFL draft, the Buckeyes' coach has plans to defend the national title in the upcoming season.

Ryan Day's Ohio State will begin 2025 season against Texas Longhorns

Press Conference With Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Ahead Of The Ohio State-Texas Game - Source: Getty
Press Conference With Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Ahead Of The Ohio State-Texas Game - Source: Getty

Ryan Day's No. 3 Ohio State will open its 2025 season against top-ranked Texas on Saturday. The game will kick off at noon ET from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Ad

The Longhorns are considered one of the favorites to win the national title, since they have Arch Manning as their starting quarterback. However, Day will be aiming to start the season with a win.

Last week, Day confirmed that Julian Sayin will be the Buckeyes' starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications