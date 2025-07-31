"Our independence is important to us": Marcus Freeman reiterates Notre Dame's status in the ever-evolving conference realignment era

Notre Dame's independence has always been a hot topic of discussion in college football circles. The recent one happened during last season when the Irish made it to the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket and eventually to the national championship game against Ohio State. Critics often point out a major loophole and an advantage for Marcus Freeman & Co. since they might be having a comparatively easier schedule than SEC or Big Ten teams.

Although it is not the case in reality, since Notre Dame often has some of the iconic matchups and plays archrival USC every year. Freeman, who was at ESPN's Just Vibes, shared his opinion on the program's independent status and aspirations moving forward.

“Our independence is so important to us in this football program and to this university," Freeman said Wednesday (4:30). "And part of being independent is you have to have a strength of schedule that emulates some of those power conferences.

“So the Big Ten, the SEC and the ACC, we have to make sure we have a strong strength of schedule. And so that means we have to play Miami, Florida. We have to play the A and M's. We have to play USC and those opponents. And so we love it. That's what makes us Notre Dame. We know we have great challenges on the horizon. I think right now our focus is for fall camp.”

Notre Dame became an independent school in 1991 and has been maintaining this status ever since.

Marcus Freeman will enjoy a decent schedule in 2025 season

After last year's national championship heartbreak, Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame would like to reach the title game again.

The roster has undergone a major revamp with more fresh faces and young talents. Notre Dame kicks off its season against the Miami Hurricanes on the road. The following week, they will face Texas A&M.

In Week 3, Freeman's team will host Purdue at home and the Arkansas Razorbacks next week. The second half of 2025 will begin with a blockbuster matchup against Lincoln Riley's USC on Oct 18.

Boston College, Pittsburgh and Syracuse are some of the other challenging games for the Fighting Irish this upcoming season.

