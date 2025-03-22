"Our mission will be to graduate champions": When Brian Kelly opened up about his mission after joining LSU

Brian Kelly didn’t waste time outlining his mission after joining LSU in November 2021. Hired as the Tigers’ head coach under a 10-year, $95 million deal with incentives, Kelly replaced Ed Orgeron to lead the program into a new era.

Speaking on College Football on ESPN in December 2021, Kelly laid out his goal:

“Our mission will be to graduate champions,” he said. (7:50 mark)

He explained that while talent is essential, traits and how players approach daily operations would hold greater importance.

“We’re going to have talent,” he said, “but our traits and how we do things will be most important.”

Kelly emphasized building a process-driven culture, setting daily standards not just for players but for the entire support staff. He also highlighted the success of this philosophy in his previous programs, pointing to its consistent results.

The coach believed Notre Dame had given him valuable opportunities but felt their journey together had reached its limit. At LSU, he found an environment better suited to his ambitions, including top-tier nutrition and training facilities.

Brian Kelly's debut season delivered a strong 10-4 record, highlighted by a statement win over Alabama and a Citrus Bowl victory against Purdue. In his second year, he maintained momentum with another 10-win season, powered by one of the nation’s top offenses.

However, the most recent campaign saw a step back, finishing 8-4 — a respectable outcome but a clear drop from the prior two seasons.

Brian Kelly is confident in LSU’s 2025 transfer class

Brian Kelly is confident in the team’s transfer class for this year. The Tigers signed 16 players from the transfer portal in December, aiming to bolster their roster for a run at the 12-team 2025 College Football Playoff. Most of these players are already participating in spring practice, earning Kelly’s admiration.

“It is business,” Kelly said, according to Audacy. “I mean, they are here to win a championship, and they take their craft serious, they go to work and it’s fun.”

Gators head coach Billy Napier and LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly - Source: Imagn

One standout is Jack Plyburn, a defensive end transfer from Florida. Plyburn, who tallied 60 tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack last season with the Gators, is expected to start in 2025.

At tight end, Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp will share duties with Trey’Dez Green. Sharp led the Sooners last season with 42 receptions for 324 yards.

