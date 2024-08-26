"Our opponent this week is highly regarded": Billy Napier gives due respect to ACC powerhouse before kickstarting the 2024 season

Billy Napier leads Florida for the third season in 2024, and it is anticipated to be the most difficult so far for him. The Gators have one of the toughest schedules in college football this season, and with an 11-14 record so far in the program, he is definitely on the hot seat.

Florida opens the 2024 college season with a clash against in-state rival Miami, which is expected to give a glimpse into the Gators’ season. Napier has a lot of respect for the Hurricanes, who are touted to return to prominence this season.

“Our opponent this week is highly regarded,” Napier said. “They’re ranked in both polls. They’ve got several All-American, all-conference players. They’re picked to make the Playoff. They’re picked to win their conference, right? So, I don’t think we’re lacking in regards to respect for the opponent.”

Billy Napier’s players also recognize the threat Miami poses

Billy Napier is not the only one at Florida who understands the magnitude of the Week 1 game against Miami. His players also have a clear idea of how strong the Hurricanes have grown to be and what the rivalry looks like.

“I think one of the things about this group of players is I think they’ve got pretty good awareness and I think they’ve got some experience and they understand the magnitude of the game, not only just for the season as a whole but also it being an in-state opponent,” Napier said.

The rivalry between Florida and Miami used to be one of the most keenly contested in the college football landscape. It was played every year from 1944 to 1987 but is now held at irregular intervals. Miami leads the series with a narrow margin of 29-27.

Analyst sees Miami as the better team in the game

Miami made significant progress under Mario Cristobal, and Paul Finebaum believes they are the better team ahead of the Week 1 game. The ESPN analyst noted that Billy Napier is currently fighting to keep his job, which gives Miami the edge.

“There’s so much uncertainty about that Florida staff and the Florida future. Most of it’s because of two things. The results of the first two seasons and the schedule. Miami is an ascending team. I happen to think, on paper, they look really good this year,” Finebaum said.

The Hurricanes have an easy schedule to navigate in the 2024 season. And with the acquisition of quarterback Cam Ward, they are anticipated to be a much-improved team this season.

