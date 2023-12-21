"Our program is in dumps. This sucks": CFB fans grill Texas A&M over new DC Jay Bateman's appointment 

Texas A&M Aggies fans are not too thrilled about the news that former Florida inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman is set to become their defensive coordinator. The decision of head coach Mike Elko was made public by a report of Billy Liucci, an Aggies beat reporter, on Thursday morning.

Mike Elko has just transitioned to his position as the Texas A&M head coach, succeeding Jimbo Fisher, after spending two seasons as the Duke Blue Devils head coach. Elko rose to national attention after a Week 1 upset over the then-No. 9 Clemson Tigers saw his team enter the AP Poll Top 25 for much of the season.

While injuries to starting quarterback Riley Leonard prevented the Blue Devils from achieving their true potential, an overall record of 16-9 over two seasons showed Elko's potential as a head coach of a Power Five side.

Elko himself had been the Texas A&M defensive coordinator between 2018 and 2021.

However, his choice for the new Aggies DC didn't exactly generate excitement among fans, although some are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

Some pointed out the wisdom of announcing this after early national signing day.

Some fans weren't optimistic at all, showing the despair usually associated with the College Station program.

Fans certainly weren't impressed by Bateman's resume.

Fans pointed out that his work with the Army Black Knights was positive and that he at least has some recruitment chops.

Some fans are calling for the keyboard warriors to rally against this one.

With a Guardians of the Galaxy-related pun, some fans simply asked who he was.

Who is the Texas A&M Aggies' new DC Jay Bateman?

Bateman is an American football coach who has focused on the defensive side of things. His main three gigs so far have been as defensive coordinator at West Point with the Army Black Knights, co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach with the North Carolina Tar Heels and more recently as the inside linebackers coach for the Florida Gators.

