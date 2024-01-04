"Out there looking like Tom Brady in a purple durag" - 3x Grammy winning producer likens Michael Penix Jr. to Tom Brady after big-time Sugar Bowl win

After leading the No. 2 Washington Huskies to a 37-31 victory over the No. 3 Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl, Michael Penix Jr. was likened to legendary quarterback Tom Brady by three-time Grammy-winning producer Metro Boomin.

Penix, a sixth-year player who had two major knee surgeries on his knees and was the runner-up to this year’s Heisman Trophy award, has thrown for 4,648 yards and 35 touchdowns this season.

Michael Penix Jr.

During the game, on his second pass attempt, Penix connected with wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk for a 77-yard gain, ultimately concluding the game with 430 yards and two touchdowns, securing the Huskies’ win in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

The American record producer praised Penix's performance and his purple durag, too in a tweet:

“Penix out there looking like Tom Brady in a purple durag,” with fire emojis.

Another fan wrote:

“Michael Penix Jr. in a purple durag saying ‘free Julio, I ain’t forgot about you’ after throwing for 430 yards… yeh let’s go Washington.”

Another X user tweeted:

“Michael Penix's purple durag looks immaculate”

Penix became the first QB since Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech to amass 4,500 passing yards in consecutive seasons in the FBS.

Michael Penix Jr.'s final snap in college career

Michael Penix Jr., a highly regarded prospect, will go to the NFL draft in April. But some projections, like a recent Sports Illustrated mock draft, do not have him going in the first round. According to USA Today, the Arizona Cardinals could land him later in the draft if they are interested.

Penix has one game left in his college career as the second-ranked Huskies (14-0) advanced to the College Football Playoff championship game, where they will face No. 1 Michigan (14-0) in Houston, Texas, on Jan. 8. Michigan holds a 5-8 all-time advantage over the Huskies, with a 2-2 record in Rose Bowl meetings.

