  College Football
"Out here looking like Trae Young": CFB fans go speechless at SMU QB Kevin Jennings' insane back pass against Stanford in Week 7

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 11, 2025 18:51 GMT
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Southern Methodist - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Syracuse at Southern Methodist - Source: Imagn

Kevin Jennings made an eye-catching play in the first quarter of SMU’s Week 7 game against Stanford. The quarterback continues to show how bold and composed he can be under the center on Saturday by pulling off something not many quarterbacks can dare to attempt.

Receiving a shotgun snap on 1st & 10, Jennings executed a fake handoff to a player in motion before flipping the ball behind his back to tight end RJ Maryland, who cut across the formation. Maryland gained 9 yards, falling just short of a first down, but the execution was nothing short of amazing.

The fascinating play was part of the 13 plays that led to a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the scoring for the game, with less than three minutes left in the opening phase. Kevin Jennings went 9-for-13 passing early in the game, culminating the drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass on 4th & 3.

Jenning’s execution of the play has generated a lot of attention and reactions on social media. The quarterback has been fantastic for the Mustangs this season, repeating the level of brilliance that led the team to the ACC championship and a playoff spot in 2024.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions online:

Stanford has Kevin Jennings in mind ahead of the game

After suffering a 40-10 loss at home to SMU last season, Stanford was concerned about playing Kevin Jennings once again. The quarterback threw 322 yards and three touchdowns in the game in 2024. Seventh-year defensive lineman Clay Patterson commented on their expectations of Jennings.

“I think it just starts with our rush lanes,” Patterson said. “We have to be really smart in how us four D-linemen attack our rush lanes. We can’t get up the field too much.
We have to recognize that he has the ability to get out of the pocket and then just the type of quarterback he is, he has a good pocket presence as well. So just understanding that he’ll be able to see any gaps that we give him.”

Stanford coach Frank Reich also had a lot of praise for the quarterback ahead of the game.

“Super talented, really good arm,” Reich said. “He can hurt you in every way, and then is really good in the clutch. In those critical downs he’s a real playmaker.”

Kevin Jennings entered the game with 1,411 yards and 13 touchdowns with 71.4% completion. He will aim to keep up his astonishing form as the Mustangs seeks to return to the College Football Playoff.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

