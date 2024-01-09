As Michigan took on Washington in the National Championship, Kool-Aid McKinstry could not help but look back at Alabama's Rose Bowl loss to the Wolverines. The Crimson Tide lost 27-20 in overtime to Michigan in heartbreaking fashion and they had the chances to win the game prior to that in regulation.

And as he was sat there watching their vanquishers play for a chance to be crowned champions, he said,

"Out here training knowing I supposed to be play today"

Kool-Aid McKinstry's sentiment might be shared by Alabama fans but others would say Rose Bowl loss to Michigan well-deserved

While one can certainly understand what Kool-Aid McKinstry is feeling, it is hard to imagine others thinking about Alabama at this time. The National Championship is all about Michigan and Washington and it is exciting because a fresh face will get to take home the trophy.

Ever since its inception in the current format, only four teams have shared the prize in nine editions. Only LSU and Ohio State have won it once. Alabama, Clemson and Georgia are all multiple-time champions. Seeing two new teams in the final was already exciting because fans knew this will be the first time since 2019 when a new winner will be crowned. If Kool-Aid McKinstry were playing today, there would be no certainty about such an outcome.

In fact, if the Crimson Tide had made it to the finals, it would not have been without controversy. They were selected by the committee for the Rose Bowl semifinals over Florida State, who had a perfect record this season. Alabama's loss at that stage spares the National Championship from having to field what-if questions if they had won.

On the other hand, Michigan themselves have not been without controversy this season. Head coach Jim Harbaugh served suspension for the varsity's sign-stealing and in-person scouting scandal. While the Wolverines have stood by their coach and many of their fans feel hard done by, others might not be so charitable about their actions.

Ultimately, big games and names always generate controversy. A Washington win might put an end to such concerns but one suspects there will be something else to ruminate on. For Kool-Aid McKinstry, the only thing he can do right now is to keep training and go again. As long as he uses the disappointment for his own betterment, he will have more opportunities to be in winning positions.