"OV I will never forget": Elite LB Tyler Atkinson gives promising update after latest Georgia visit 

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson remains one of the top uncommitted players in the 2026 recruiting class. After wrapping up official visits to Clemson and Oregon this summer, the nation’s No. 1 linebacker made his way to Athens this week for an official visit.
“It was definitely an OV I will never forget," Atkinson told On3.
Atkinson attends Grayson High School in Georgia and has been a frequent visitor to his home-state program. This was his 15th visit to Georgia, and he noted that Kirby Smart's staff has made him feel like a top priority.
"UGA made sure everything went smooth for them," Atkinson told Dawg Post. "UGA is still one of my top schools. I feel like the relationship at UGA is real just like the relationships I have developed at my other tops schools as well.”
Georgia's 2026 class got a big boost when they secured five-star quarterback Jared Curtis for the second time. Curtis initially committed in March 2024, reopened his recruitment in October, and pledged to Georgia again in May.
Since reaffirming his commitment, Curtis has taken an active role in trying to bring more elite talent to Athens, including efforts to recruit Tyler Atkinson. He also tried to sway No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Cantwell, who eventually chose Miami.
“I’ve talked to Jared Curtis a lot,” Atkinson said. “Oh yeah, he wants me there.”
Georgia has 17 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 5 in the nation and No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference. As of now, the Bulldogs don't have any linebacker commits in the cycle.
Georgia LB CJ Allen is heavily recruiting Tyler Atkinson
As a junior in the 2024 season, Tyler Atkinson had 166 total tackles, including 32 tackles for loss. He also notched 13 sacks and 46 quarterback hurries, which earned him the MaxPreps National Junior of the Year award.
It is common for college players to help recruit high school talent, and Georgia linebacker CJ Allen is doing just that.
“CJ just tells me about Georgia, and he thinks that it would be a good fit for me to come to Georgia, too,” Atkinson told Dawg Post.
Atkinson is considered the top inside-the-box linebacker prospect from Georgia since Roquan Smith, who was the first Georgia Bulldog to win the prestigious Butkus Award.
Kirby Smart's program is competing with top programs like Clemson, Ohio State and Oregon for Tyler Atkinson’s commitment. On3 projects a 34.1% chance of Georgia landing him.
