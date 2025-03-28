“Overpaid by $54M” “Deserves it”: CFB world divided as Coach Prime signs massive contract extension with Colorado

Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, signed a five-year, $54 million extension at Colorado that will keep him at the program through the 2029 season, reports confirmed on Friday. Per reports, Sanders' base salary will increase to $10 million annually from this year onwards.

Fans on social media had mixed reactions to Sanders' extension at CU, with some suggesting that the team was making a mistake.

"Overpaid by $54M," one tweeted.

"That’s absolutely crazy money for an unproven coach, but it does show commitment from Colorado," another wrote.

"Gonna set Colorado back 50 years with that contract," a third commented.

A few others also pointed out that Coach Prime changed the culture of the Colorado program since taking over in December 2022.

"He deserves it. Changed the game," a fan added.

"Fanatic contract for him. Changed the culture and outlook of the program," a user wrote.

"He took Colorado out of the gutter. I don’t hate it," another tweeted.

Sanders' extension at Colorado has quashed any rumors of him leaving the program this offseason or anytime soon. Coach Prime had reportedly garnered interest from the NFL and was also on the shortlist of some top college programs, but it appears that he will continue working in Boulder for the foreseeable future.

Coach Prime's contract extension is a reward for his incredible work at CU

Colorado Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders - Source: Getty

Deion Sanders' Colorado was one of the most talked about teams in the 2024 season. The Buffs finished the regular season with a 9-3 record while having some of the top talents. They also got the No. 20 rank in the country in the AP Poll and were on the cusp of reaching the College Football Playoff.

Colorado lost its Bowl game against BYU but saw its two-way star Travis Hunter win the Heisman Trophy. Even CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Hunter and Sanders are considered top picks in this year's draft.

It will be interesting to see how Sanders fares in the 2025 season after losing some key players to the draft. He has posted a 13-12 record across two seasons at Colorado.

