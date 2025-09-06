“Overrated like hell”, “Everything just falls apart for him”: Drew Allar roasted by fans as the Penn State QB fumbles against unranked Florida

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar led the Nittany Lions to a comprehensive 34-0 win over the unranked FIU Panthers in Week Two of college football action. The Nittany Lions' QB1 followed up his dominant performance in Week 1 action against the Nevada Wolf Pack with another stellar showing.Allar had a rocky start to the game against the Panthers when he missed a simple throw in the first quarter and he showed his frustration by mimicking tearing his jersey off.College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the missed throw by Allar.&quot;Out late celebrating that Nike contract???&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;I know people desperately want this guy to be an elite QB, but he's just not,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;Overrated like hell,&quot; one fan tweeted.Some Penn State fans vented their frustrations at the quarterback's familiar shortcomings.&quot;Same old Drew. Nothing has changed,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;This IS Drew Allar....It's who he's been for 3 years...It's mind boggling that people think he's some sort of game changer or Top QB. He's just not people....he's Hackenberg 2.0,&quot; another fan tweeted.&quot;He in 4 years has never learned to be consistent with his mechanics. At random times everything just falls apart for him,&quot; one fan tweeted.Drew Allar praised by Penn State coachDuring his weekly news conference, Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin heaped praise on Drew Allar and his talent vis-à-vis other quarterbacks in college football.“I thought Drew played how you would expect him to play,” Franklin said. “He was consistent. Made some big-time throws. He made a couple out-breaking throws that very few college players and a handful of NFL quarterbacks can make. Wide field outs that he threw on time into some contested coverage as well.&quot;Last season, Allar threw for 3,327 yards on 66.5% completion, resulting in 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions and he has been faultless so far this season. Franklin also pointed out areas of the polarizing quarterback's game that needed improvement.“But I thought he played well. Made plays with his feet. Extended plays. He had that one run like I mentioned after the game that I would’ve liked him to get down a little bit faster.&quot;Took too many shots on that. Overall, I was pleased. Played very, very clean. Missed the first touchdown throw to [Kyron] Hudson, which I would’ve loved to have been able to hit that throw. Besides that, I thought played very clean.”The Penn State Nittany Lions fell just short of the Big Ten championship and a national championship game appearance last season, with Drew Allar leading the team. Expectations surrounding the team and the quarterback are sky-high this season.