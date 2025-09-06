  • home icon
  "Overrated like hell", "Everything just falls apart for him": Drew Allar roasted by fans as the Penn State QB fumbles against unranked Florida

“Overrated like hell”, “Everything just falls apart for him”: Drew Allar roasted by fans as the Penn State QB fumbles against unranked Florida

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 06, 2025 21:19 GMT
Penn State Nittany Lions QB Drew Allar
Penn State Nittany Lions QB Drew Allar

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar led the Nittany Lions to a comprehensive 34-0 win over the unranked FIU Panthers in Week Two of college football action. The Nittany Lions' QB1 followed up his dominant performance in Week 1 action against the Nevada Wolf Pack with another stellar showing.

Allar had a rocky start to the game against the Panthers when he missed a simple throw in the first quarter and he showed his frustration by mimicking tearing his jersey off.

College football fans on X had mixed reactions to the missed throw by Allar.

"Out late celebrating that Nike contract???" one fan tweeted.
"I know people desperately want this guy to be an elite QB, but he's just not," another fan tweeted.
"Overrated like hell," one fan tweeted.

Some Penn State fans vented their frustrations at the quarterback's familiar shortcomings.

"Same old Drew. Nothing has changed," one fan tweeted.
"This IS Drew Allar....It's who he's been for 3 years...It's mind boggling that people think he's some sort of game changer or Top QB. He's just not people....he's Hackenberg 2.0," another fan tweeted.
"He in 4 years has never learned to be consistent with his mechanics. At random times everything just falls apart for him," one fan tweeted.
Drew Allar praised by Penn State coach

During his weekly news conference, Penn State Nittany Lions coach James Franklin heaped praise on Drew Allar and his talent vis-à-vis other quarterbacks in college football.

“I thought Drew played how you would expect him to play,” Franklin said. “He was consistent. Made some big-time throws. He made a couple out-breaking throws that very few college players and a handful of NFL quarterbacks can make. Wide field outs that he threw on time into some contested coverage as well."
Last season, Allar threw for 3,327 yards on 66.5% completion, resulting in 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions and he has been faultless so far this season. Franklin also pointed out areas of the polarizing quarterback's game that needed improvement.

“But I thought he played well. Made plays with his feet. Extended plays. He had that one run like I mentioned after the game that I would’ve liked him to get down a little bit faster.
"Took too many shots on that. Overall, I was pleased. Played very, very clean. Missed the first touchdown throw to [Kyron] Hudson, which I would’ve loved to have been able to hit that throw. Besides that, I thought played very clean.”

The Penn State Nittany Lions fell just short of the Big Ten championship and a national championship game appearance last season, with Drew Allar leading the team. Expectations surrounding the team and the quarterback are sky-high this season.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

