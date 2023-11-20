Pac-12 championship scenarios after Washington beats Oregon State, Oregon beats Arizona State, and more

The Pac-12 championship game could have serious repercussions for the college football playoffs this year. Both the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks have serious chances of getting a seed for this year's CFP.

Oregon State and Arizona also have slight chances of making the title game if things go south for the Ducks in the last two weeks of the season.

The Huskies will face the Oregon State Beavers this weekend and the Washington State Cougars in the final game of their regular season. For their part, the Ducks play the Arizona State Sun Devils this weekend and the Oregon State Beavers to close out.

Let's check which are the paths for these schools to reach the coveted Pac-12 championship game.

Pac-12 championship game scenarios

#1 Washington Huskies (8-0 conference record)

The Washington Huskies are in control of their destiny as with a 7-0 conference record, they are in the driver's seat. If they win their remaining game, the Huskies will go to the Pac-12 championship game. With Saturday's victory over the Oregon State Beavers, the Huskies officially clinched their spot in the Pac-12 championship game.

To miss out, they would have had to lose both games given that even losing their next game and with Oregon winning, they would advance. In that scenario, an 8-1 record would mean they end up tied with the Ducks and would advance for their win in their earlier head-to-head clash this season.

#2 Oregon Ducks (7-1 conference record)

The Oregon Ducks have to win their game against rival school Oregon State next week to secure their future. If the Ducks lose this crucial last game of the season, and if the Arizona Wildcats win, they could both end up with a 7-2 record. That would tie both schools for second place. That's where things get tricky, given that the Ducks and the Wildcats haven't faced off this year.

The simplest interpretation of the rules would mean that the Wildcats advance, given their victory over the closest common rival in the standings (Oregon State) and the hypothetical loss of the Ducks in the last game of the season.

#3 Arizona Wildcats (6-2 conference record)

Isn't it amazing that a team that was ranked 8th in the pre-season Pac-12 polls has a chance of making the championship game? A team that started the season 1-2?

The task is clear for Arizona, beat the Arizona State Sun Devils and hope that the Beavers beat the Ducks. In any case, the season is already a success for the Wildcats, with four ranked wins this year.